The Wellsboro Community Garden, which donates fresh, local and organic produce to the Wellsboro Community Food Pantry, hopes to double in size this season. To achieve this goal, Wellsboro United, the non-profit, grassroots organization that established and maintains the garden, needs help.
Individual monetary donations can be made at Wellsboro United’s Facebook page under a fundraising link. Equally vital are donations of time and labor at the Meade Street garden site, just beyond the entrance to the Wellsboro Softball Fields.
Wellsboro United encourages individuals, civic organizations, church groups, youth groups and school clubs to sign up for time building, planting, weeding and harvesting this season. Call 570-921-1754 to arrange a work session.
Area sponsors include businesses and organizations throughout Wellsboro and vicinity.
“We have had incredible support from area merchants and restaurants,” said Kevin Clark, Wellsboro United’s chairperson. “I’d estimate that 90% of Main Street businesses have supported our efforts. We are alsoseeking both corporate and foundation grants this year.”
Wellsboro United also is accepting donated garden materials and tools. Its needs include:
- Lumber: the fences are old and of recycled chain link fence, the posts that support their weight are even older and failing.
- Soil: potting soil is always a need even in the fall/winter as the plants are started from seed indoors.
- Grow lights: Wellsboro United owns three grow lights but needs more, as well as simple garden tools, shovels, rakes and other gardening equipment.
- Lawn mower: a simple push mower would be grand, but ultimately the group will need a riding mower for the 2.5 acre plot.
- Fencing material and fasteners are needed, as are a portable electric generator and/or solar panels for sustainable, free electricity.
To donate or for more information, visit Wellsboro United’s Facebook page or call 570-921-1754.