Wellsboro is competing in the Independent We Stand 2021 America’s Main Streets contest. The grand prize is $25,000 in cash for downtown revitalization and “buying local” activities.
“Independent We Stand decided to hold the contest this year and I nominated Wellsboro. On Monday, I found out Wellsboro’s nomination had been approved,” said Kevin Coolidge, owner of From My Shelf Books & Gifts, an independent bookstore in Wellsboro.
Voting for the top 25 quarterfinalists began Monday afternoon, Sept. 13 and will end at 11:59:59 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 7.
According to contest rules, votes for Wellsboro can be cast online once every 24 hours now through Nov. 7 at www.mainstreetcontest.com. Click on the Wellsboro Main Street photograph and then on “Vote.” Or, vote once a day by going to the Wellsboro Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page or the From My Shelf Books Facebook page.
“During the inaugural contest in 2016, Wellsboro was named one of the top 10 semifinalists but did not win,” said Coolidge, a member of the Wellsboro Area Chamber of Commerce. “I am voting for Wellsboro to win $25,000 to invest in our downtown,” said Coolidge. “People can help Wellsboro by voting online every day.”
If Wellsboro is named one of the top 25 vote getters, people will be invited to help the town become one of the 10 semifinalists by voting daily online in the second round being held from Monday, Nov. 15 at 10 a.m. through Sunday, Dec. 12 at 11:59:59 p.m. The grand prize winner will be selected from the top 10 and told of the win on Monday, Dec. 13 and announced to the public on Monday, Dec. 20.
The grand prize is a $25,000 check; a $1,000 certificate for STIHL equipment; Do it Best Corp. $500 shopping spree; PPG $500 shopping spree; $500 Nationwide Marketing Group shopping spree; tmbr $500 shopping spree; public relations and social media recognition; and a special plaque awarded to the winner to proudly display.
For more information, contact the Wellsboro Area Chamber of Commerce at 570-724-1926.