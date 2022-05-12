Gary Wilson and Sandy Wilson, local business owners in Wellsboro, are running for the offices of State Republican Committee Members.
Through the years, they have supported the communities from behind the scenes but feel now is the time to step forward to serve the county.
If elected to these positions, the Wilsons will be able to attend state meetings where issues are discussed that affect this county, then bring those issues back to the local committee and then return to the state to vote on behalf of the constituents of Tioga County.
Both Gary and Sandy Wilson are lifelong residents of Tioga County, owning several businesses and raising their family here. They are seeking office because they want to give back to the people who have given them so much.