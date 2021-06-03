Wellsboro’s First Friday celebration kicked off May 7 with rain, but the good news is there’s five more opportunities to visit downtown Wellsboro and take part in the event.
This month’s First Friday will be tomorrow, June 4.
Wellsboro First Friday is a monthly social event in historic downtown Wellsboro offering free local music, art, shopping, dining and more.
Announcing events at press time were the Wellsboro Mini Mall at 5 East Ave., Suite 1010, which is offering free carnival games and prizes for children, and Pop’s Culture Shoppe will have free airbrushed tattoos, flower crafts with Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Twin Tiers and free all natural air-fresheners.
Businesses are invited to post activities on the Wellsboro First Friday Facebook page. Message the page to learn how.