The Wellsboro Garden Club will hold a “Holiday Greens Workshop” on Tuesday, Nov. 30 at 6 p.m. at the United Methodist Church, Epworth Hall, located on the corner of Main and Queen streets. Master Gardeners will be on hand to demonstrate various projects, and participants will create something to take home.
Learn how to make centerpieces, wreaths, garlands, kissing balls and swags using fresh evergreens, berries, vines, etc. Participants are welcome to bring (but not required) any fresh evergreens, ground pine, multiflora rose hips, ivy, boxwood, grapevines, teasel, artemisia, dried fruits, nuts, ribbon, etc. to share. If available, bring hand pruners, scissors, and your own container for a centerpiece. All other materials will be provided.
This program is free and open to the public. No pre-registration is required. Invite a friend for some holiday fun.
For questions, contact Bonnie Rogers at sbrog@ptd.net or 570-724-1617.