After a 40-year career at Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, Ruth Widrig (formerly Benjamin) retires on June 1. Widrig is daughter of the late Norton and Lucille Benjamin of Round Top.
After graduating from the Wellsboro school system with honors, Widrig earned an Associate in Science degree at Mansfield University in 1981 and a Bachelor of Health Science from Washburn University in 1997.
Widrig started as an X-ray tech aide in the Radiology Department in 1980. Within a year, she advanced to radiologic technologist.
From 1983 until her retirement, Widrig served as a radiation therapist within the Department of Radiation Oncology where she oversaw operations of the department to ensure efficient, prompt, high-quality services.
In this position, Widrig worked closely with the radiation oncologist and physics staff, medical oncology, the administrative director and the chief radiation oncologist, supervising and directing the daily assignments of the radiation therapists, students and ancillary personnel assigned to the Radiation Oncology section.
In 1995, Widrig convinced Robert Packer Hospital of the need for radiation oncology accreditation for all radiology technologists working in radiation oncology. In 1997, Widrig was among the first radiation therapists accredited through this program.
She founded the radiation oncology clinical program affiliated with Washburn University in 2005, a key alliance for training and recruiting future therapists. Widrig coordinated the program, working directly with students, obtaining equipment and instituting advanced computer programs.
Her four sisters are all very proud of Widrig’s accomplishments: Pat Schwab, Phelps, N.Y.; Ann Benjamin, Wellsboro; Sue Benjamin, Wellsboro; and Sally Benjamin, La Crosse, Wis.
Widrig hopes to divide her time among her many hobbies — reading, sewing, gardening, baking and cooking, as well as teaching yoga and managing a campground on the St. Lawrence River. There she enjoys fishing, kayaking, hiking and running, and practices ayurveda and meditation. She will continue to provide professional services at Robert Packer Hospital and Guthrie Clinic in Corning, when needed.