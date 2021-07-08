This Thursday and every Thursday through Oct. 14 from 2:30-5:30 p.m., the Wellsboro Growers Market will be on the front lawn of the First Presbyterian Church at 130 Main St., Wellsboro, weather permitting. If there is a downpour or constant, heavy rain, the market will be canceled.
Among the items you can find at the market are fresh and locally-grown vegetables, fruits and herbs; wine, baked goods, clothing, gift items, candles, maple products, canned goods and more.
For updates on others at the market, visit the Wellsboro Growers Market Facebook page.
Growers and others who want to participate are asked to contact Thomas Putnam, event organizer, at 570-439-2000 or wellsborogrowersmarket@gmail.com.