The Wellsboro Growers Market will open for the 2022 season on Thursday, May 19 from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. on the front lawn of the First Presbyterian Church at 130 Main St., Wellsboro, next to the Green Free Library.
Among those who will be at the May 19 market are Liz McLelland of Yorkshire Meadows and Linda Sweely of New View Farm.
McLelland is well known for her array of goodies from her lemon, orange and lime curd to carrot cake, eccles cakes, scones, caramel shortbread bars, pecan sandies, assorted cookies and pastries, fruit preserves, jams and other British delights.
Equally well known, Sweely offers her artisan breads, herb focaccia, bagels (plain, cinnamon raisin and everything) and Boston cream cupcakes as well as jams and jellies, honey, maple syrup products, homemade sauerkraut, ground horseradish and sprouts.
Growers, bakers, candymakers, maple producers, artisans, craftsmen, musicians and others who want to participate on May 19 or at an upcoming market are asked to contact Thomas Putnam, event organizer, for more information by calling 570-439-2000.
“Our Growers Market is usually a rain or shine event,” Putnam said. “When there are rain showers, we stay outside under the trees. If there is a downpour or constant, heavy rain, the market will be canceled. We will adhere to CDC guidelines should there be a surge in COVID cases.”
The market will be held every Thursday from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. through Thursday, Oct. 13, weather permitting. For updates on who and what will be at the market, email wellsborogrowersmarket@gmail.com or visit the Wellsboro Growers Market Facebook page.