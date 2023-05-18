Bianca Parsons has been hired as the teacher in the new Health Occupations program at Wellsboro Area High School.
Parsons graduated from Wellsboro High School in 2009 and Mansfield University with a BA in nursing in 2013. She started her career at Soldiers + Sailors Memorial Hospital (now UPMC Wellsboro) after graduation and had worked there for ten years. She comes with a background in medical/surgical, intensive care, operating room and orthopedics.
As a graduate from Wellsboro High School, Parsons was able to experience a similar program. She said that the program helped guide her and secure her decision to become a nurse. She remembers starting college and feeling a sense of relief as medical terminology and certain topics were familiar from her high school classes.
Parsons said she is “beyond excited” to be a part of this new Health Occupations Program at Wellsboro High School. She lives in the area and is looking forward to helping students connect with careers in the medical profession, which is a popular occupation in Tioga County.