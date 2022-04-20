The Don Gill Elementary School in Wellsboro hosted about 200 children for the annual egg hunt sponsored by the Wellsboro Parks & Recreation Department on Saturday, April 16.
Four areas were set up, each for a different age group, which made hunting fair and fun. The Wellsboro High School football team hid the 4,000 eggs and helped the children with their hunting, a visit with the Easter Bunny and choosing prices.
The team also set up and tore down the event.
Among the eggs were 100 golden eggs, which the lucky hunter could turn into a football player in exchange for a prize.
In addition, drawings were held for pre-filled Easter baskets along with grand prizes of a 16-inch bicycle for a boy and a girl.
Citizen & Northern Bank sponsored the bicycles, while First Citizens Community Bank sponsored the prizes for golden egg holders and baskets.