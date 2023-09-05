Wellsboro’s September First Friday kicked off the holiday weekend on Friday, Sept. 1. Merchants, artisans and community groups lined Main St. and the Green. Two new additions to First Friday this season included Pine Pitch, a local a cappella singing group and the Wellsboro Hornets Marching Band. Pine Pitch performed in front of Dunham’s Department Store and the band, directed by Dan Sensinig, performed on the Green. Other musicians included local favorites Scott Turner and Chris Eckert. The final First Friday of the 2023 season will be held on Friday, Oct. 6 in Wellsboro.

