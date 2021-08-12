The Friends of the Green Free Library are planning to have the traditional book sale.
This year’s sale will be held from Wednesday through Sunday, Sept. 26, in the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center, next to the library at 134 Main St., Wellsboro.
There are thousands of books to choose from in all categories and topics. The Friends are excited to have the book sale once again and invites the public to attend this event.
The Friends are also in need of volunteers to help set up. If you can help on Monday or Tuesday, Sept. 20 or 21, If possible, please consider coming on Monday and Tuesday, Sept. 20-21 to help set up.