James “Jimmy” Guignard is running for a four-year position as Wellsboro school board director he is listed on both the Republican and Democratic ballots. He is a product of public education, from grade school through higher education, and knows the value of good schooling.
“For the past 18 years I have worked at Mansfield University as a teacher and administrator, serving as a department chair during the difficult realignment of Mansfield, Bloomsburg and Lock Haven into Commonwealth University,.” Guignard said. “More importantly, my wife and I have two children who are part of the Wellsboro School District: my son, who joined the National Guard at 17 and went to work after graduation, and my daughter, who plans to go to college. Like many of you, I know that education should provide opportunity and direction from generation to generation.”
Guignard is a professor of English at Mansfield.
“My field is writing, and I’m proud that, during my time as chair, our department planned and implemented a professional writing concentration. Employers are looking for good communicators and thinkers, and our program saw a way to help fill that need,” he said.
Between stints in college, Guignard worked in construction, superintending jobs for a general contractor. He answered to and met the requirements of sub-contractors, inspectors and employers.
“As a chair at Mansfield, I dealt with faculty, administrators, parents, the public and students, all groups with legitimate concerns and, sometimes, competing interests. As a result, I have learned how to work with multiple groups with multiple agendas,” Guignard said. “While I don’t always have the answers, I listen and try to resolve issues in a way that satisfies all parties. That can’t always happen, but I always try to make it happen.
“Between my construction experience and my experience as chair, I understand the pressures of finances on businesses and public institutions,” he continued. “In education, money has to be spent strategically to support students, teachers, and programs in ways that meet the needs of students as different as my children.
“I used to ride on the truck with my dad, I’ve waited tables, I’ve worked in a ditch laying water and sewer line, and I’ve tried to run a bulldozer,” he said. “We need those workers as much as we need doctors and lawyers and small business owners. Though I am a college professor, I don’t think college is for everyone, and we need to take care of students who are not college-bound. I also know that the road to college runs through high school. My experience with Wellsboro graduates is that they are prepared well for many avenues, and I want to support that as much as I can.
“Finally, I teach future teachers, and I see the expectations and pressures the students are under to complete their degrees and become certified. It’s a tremendous amount of work, and those pressures don’t ease once they are employed. I’ve attended multiple meetings with school superintendents from around the region, and I hear the pressures they are under to do more with less. Wellsboro teachers and the administration are not immune to such pressures, and my experiences give me a broad-based perspective that can be useful in supporting the faculty, staff and students in the Wellsboro district.
“In short, I’m used to looking at multiple perspectives and for ways to meet the needs of others. I see school boards as non-partisan institutions, which is why I am on the ballot as a Republican and a Democrat. I care deeply about schools and students, which is why I’ve dedicated my life to them. While no school district is perfect, Wellsboro does a fantastic job, and I would like to serve as a director in hopes of continuing that important work,” Guignard said.