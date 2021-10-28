Evan Bair of Wellsboro, along with 11 other Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine MD students, participated in a Sept. 11 Day of Service designed to inspire future heroes.
Event organizer Tice Harkins, MD Class of 2024, said, “September 2021 marked 20 years since the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11. To remember the first responders and heroes that made personal sacrifices that day, GCSOM students organized a day of service dedicated to passing on their spirit to the future leaders of America.”
During the day of service, the 12 GCSOM students delivered a presentation on what it means to be a hero to third- and fourth-grade students at three Scranton elementary schools: Adams, Armstrong and Francis Willard. The goal of the talks was to encourage the children to reflect on the meaning of the word “hero” and to inspire them to believe that they are heroes capable of making great contributions to their communities.
