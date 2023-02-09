Students from the Rock L. Butler Middle School are busy putting the final touches on the spring musical, Disney’s “The Lion King Jr.”
The Lion King Jr. is a condensed, 60-minute version of the Broadway show for middle-school performers. The director is Heather Ladd.
The musical is the coming of age tale of Simba, a lion cub who flees the Pride Lands after mistakenly believing he is responsible for the death of his father, Mufasa.
The cast includes Ray Johnson as Mufasa, the king of the lions of the Pride Lands; Penelope Pell as Scar, Mufasa’s ambitious brother; Piper Hoprich as Sarabi, Queen of the Lions and Simba’s mother. Loren Kosek is Zazu, the red-billed hornbill and advisor to the king. Oliver Duterte will portray Young Simba with Mason Brill as Adult Simba. Nala, who eventually becomes queen to Simba’s king, is depicted by Claire Smith as a juvenile and June Roth as an adult. Amelia Hulslander plays Sarafina, Nala’s mother.
The three hyenas who partner with Scar are Kayden Pearson as Banzai, Megan Newruck as Shenzi and Camden Bryant as Ed.
Reese Regina takes on the role of Timon, the meerkat, with Elise Largey as Pumbaa, the warthog, Simba’s companions during his exile.
Performances are 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10; 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11 and 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12 in the Wellsboro High School Auditorium on Nichols Street. Tickets are $5 for adults and free for children under 5.