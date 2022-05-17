Today

Rain. Low 52F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.

Tonight

Rain. Low 52F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.

Tomorrow

Chance of a shower or two during the morning, followed by partly cloudy skies in the afternoon. High 74F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.