The Wellsboro Parks and Recreation Board met Monday, May 16 to talk about preparing for summer programs.
The board discussed the preparation of the Charleston and Meade Street ball fields. All fields have had their lines repainted and the Charleston Street fields are now being sprayed and are in their final preparations for Little League.
The Tabor Foundation, the Horace B. Packer Foundation and the Etner Foundation each donated $9,000 which went toward rebuilding dugouts, benches and fields on Meade Street. The games at the Meade Street fields will be managed by Angela Cane.
The board also discussed the status of different aspects of the Wellsboro parks. In Woodland Park the barbecue pit is ready to be lit to finalize preparations to the barbecue pit, which was damaged with the initial fire in 2021, for chicken barbecues this year.
In Packer Park, the pool is ready to be opened once the paint cures following 10 days of good weather and the pool is filled with water. There has been recent vandalism at the park and Recreation Department Manager Brian Kennedy said he believes the individual responsible has been identified.
There have been repairs made to picnic tables that will be placed on the Green.
Also at the meeting, repairs, replacements and additions for the bench plaques around town were discussed. A motion was made and then seconded to get a quote on these costs.
The sephora japonica trees on Main Street have been pruned and watered. A hazardous ash tree was removed from Hamilton Lake by Michael White for safety purposes.