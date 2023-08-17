The Pennsylvania Department of Education announced that 10 schools have received grant funding under the Disability Inclusive Curriculum Pilot Program to instruct K-12 students on the political, economic and social contributions of individuals with disabilities.
“This funding will allow schools across the Commonwealth to better serve all learners by creating or expanding disability inclusive programming that reduces stigma and builds belonging,” said Secretary of Education Dr. Khalid N. Mumin. “The program was developed in collaboration with vested partners and subject matter experts, and this important curriculum will support Pennsylvania’s educators, students, and communities as a whole.”
The awardees are as follows:
- California Academy Charter School, Washington County
- Dunmore School District, Lackawanna County
- East Stroudsburg Area School District, Monroe County
- Greater Johnstown School District, Cambria County
- Hampton Township School District, Allegheny County
- New Foundations Charter School, Philadelphia County
- North Penn School District, Montgomery County
- South Park School District, Allegheny County
- South Fayette Township School District, Allegheny County
- Wellsboro Area School District, Tioga County
The Disability Inclusive Curriculum Pilot Program promotes topics and subject matter for instruction to all students, will help learners understand that disability is a natural part of the human condition, and will emphasize the critical contributions of individuals with disabilities.
Funding will be granted for a three-year period from the date of the award through June 30, 2026. A maximum of $10,000 per year is available to each school entity. The program will impact the overall culture and environment of schools by reducing the stigma of disability by including disability as a part of a school-wide strategic plan.
Additionally, a disability inclusion toolkit will be housed on the PDE SAS portal to help support school entities across the state to infuse disability inclusive curriculum into their existing curricula.
The toolkit resources are inclusive of all age/grade levels and include sample lesson plans, professional development offerings/opportunities, ideas for implementing a disability inclusive curriculum, disability-led organizational contacts and other resources.