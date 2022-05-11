The Wellsboro Business & Professional Women’s Club has announced the recipients of the Young woman of the Month for April and May.
Lilly Abadi is recognized as the April Young Woman while Brianna Smith is the honoree for May.
Lilly, 18, is the daughter of Kate Abadi and Dr. Darius Abadi, both of Wellsboro. She is enrolled in the academic, college prep curriculum.
Lilly is involved in Connectors Four, National Honor Society and student council. Outside of school, she enjoys spending time with friends, playing the guitar, drawing and reading.
After graduation, Lilly plans to attend Chatham University for environmental science.
Brianna, 18, is the daughter of Veronica smith of Middlebury Center. She is also enrolled in the college prep curriculum.
In school, she is enrolled in Connectors 4, National Honor Society, plays volleyball and is involved in the art and mural paintings. Outside of school, Brianna enjoys art, reading books and spending time with her family.
Following graduation, Brianna plans to attend Mansfield University majoring in psychology.