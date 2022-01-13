Miracle-Ear of Wellsboro, a part of the nationwide hearing solution franchise, partnered with the Miracle-Ear Foundation, to provide Billy Bloom the gift of sound.
“By giving my father, Billy, hearing aids, the Miracle-Ear Foundation has given him the ability to interact with the world around him,” said son William Jr. “And not only did he receive free hearing aids, but Miracle-Ear encouraged Billy to come in for regular follow-up care.”
To speak with a local hearing care professional about hearing loss and the great work that the Miracle-Ear Foundation does in the Wellsboro community, contact Joe at listentolife@hearinginstruments.net
In partnership with local franchisee, Julie McKelvey, and her staff, the Miracle-Ear Foundation, a Minneapolis-based non-profit organization, supports underserved adults and children across the country with their hearing healthcare needs. The Miracle-Ear Foundation, working with Miracle-Ear centers across the country, has donated more than 30,000 hearing aids to over 16,000 individuals nationwide, including the aids donated to Billy.
“We know that hearing loss lowers the quality of life for adults at any age,” said McKelvey. “When hearing loss goes undetected, it can lead to social isolation, strained relationships, and can even impact earning potential. That is why the staff at all 34 of our Miracle-Ear locations are happy to donate resources and time to enhance the lives of others.”
The local Miracle-Ear franchise has supported adults and children in Wellsboro for many years, providing hundreds of hearing aids to those in need. “We’re proud to support better hearing in our community,” said McKelvey. “When given the chance to improve lives through the gift of sound, we want to ensure every Wellsboro resident has the opportunity.”
For more information, visit miracle-earfoundation.org or miracle-ear.com.