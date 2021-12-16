The Wellsboro Rotary Club concluded its annual rifle raffle with a drawing at Timeless Destination on Sunday Dec. 5. Jim Tutak, raffle chair, conducted the drawing under the watchful eye of Carl Chambers of the club and Jerry Curreri, the owner of Timeless.
Jannel Powers, assistant manager of Timeless, drew six tickets from the 783 tickets sold. One was marked as an alternate in case a winner failed to qualify. The others were ranked from fifth to first place:
- Fifth prize, $150 A
- merican Express
- MEX gift card to A.J. Verel of Buffalo, NY.
- Fourth prize, $350 American Express gift card, to Billie Williams of Wellsboro.
- Third prize, Henry Golden Boy in .22 LR, to Jeff Patterson of Arnot.
- Second prize, Henry Big Boy 30-30 to Tim McBride of Wellsboro.
- First prize, Henry Big Boy in .38/.357 cal. to Ed Drummond of Collegeville.
The club thanks those organizations that allowed raffle sales at their events, especially the fly-in breakfast committee, the Wellsboro Volunteer Fire Department, the Deane Center, the Stony Fork Crafts Fair, Timeless Destination, Scott’s Guns in Horseheads, N.Y. and Cooper’s Sporting Goods of Mansfield.
The club thanks everyone who purchased tickets. With your support the club realized over $5,000 to support its work in the coming year.