Individual schools in the Wellsboro Area School District are planning orientation/open house events prior to the first day of school on Monday, Aug. 29.
Elementary school
Orientation will be held on Thursday, Aug. 25 as follows:
- Kindergarten — 5-6 p.m. at the Charlotte Lappla Elementary School, 32 Meade St.
- First grade — 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Charlotte Lappla.
- Second grade — 4:30-5:30 p.m. at the Don Gill Elementary School, 10 Sherman St.
- Third grade — 6-7 p.m. at Don Gill.
- Fourth grade — 7:30-8:30 p.m. at Don Gill.
Middle/high school
The Rock L. Butler Middle School and Wellsboro Area High School will hold orientation/open house from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25.
For information, call the school your child attends.