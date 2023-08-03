Schools in the Wellsboro Area School District are planning open house events prior to the first day of school on Wednesday, Aug. 30.
Elementary school
Orientation will be held on Monday, Aug. 28 as follows:
- Kindergarten — 5-6 p.m. at the Charlotte Lappla Elementary School, 32 Meade St.
- First grade — 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Charlotte Lappla.
- Second grade — 4:30-5:30 p.m. at the Don Gill Elementary School, 10 Sherman St.
- Third grade — 6-7 p.m. at Don Gill.
- Fourth grade — 7:30-8:30 p.m. at Don Gill.
For information, call Charlotte Lappla at 570-724-1941 or Don Gill at 570-724-1811.