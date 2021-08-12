Individual schools in the Wellsboro Area School District are planning orientation/open house events prior to the first day of school on Monday, Aug. 30.
Elementary school
Orientation will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 25 as follows:
- First grade — 4:30-5:30 at the Charlotte Lappla Elementary School, 32 Meade St.
- Kindergarten — 5:45-6:45 p.m. at Charlotte Lappla.
- Second grade — 4:30-5:30 p.m. at the Don Gill Elementary School, 10 Sherman St.
- Third grade — 6-7 p.m. at Don Gill.
- Fourth grade — 7:30-8:30 p.m. at Don Gill.
Middle school
The Rock L. Butler Middle School at 9 Nichols St. is hosting an orientation/open house on Thursday, Aug. 26.
New student and fifth grade orientation will be from 5-5:30 p.m. Fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth grade open house will be from 5-7 p.m.
High school
The Wellsboro Area High School at 227 Nichols St. will hold an orientation/open house from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26.