Wellsboro Shared Homes, 27 Bacon St., Wellsboro, announces Virginia Jackson of Mainesburg has been promoted to administrator.
Jackson has certified nursing assistant experience in both skilled nursing and special needs pediatrics.
“The Shared Home is a fine facility committed to enhancing the lives of our residents,” Jackson comments. “The mission is to provide the lowest cost, highest quality personal care, fulfilling all the standards set forth by the State of Pennsylvania, in a caring and loving Christian environment.”
Senior individuals who are contemplating downsizing and making a shift in lifestyle may tour the Shared Homes Victorian ‘Home on the Hill’ and talk with some residents. It is a big step to transition to a personal care home which offers all meals and laundry services along with aides to help. The staff’s goal is to make life easier and safer.
If you or a loved one has questions regarding what Wellsboro Shared Homes can provide, call 570-724-2300.