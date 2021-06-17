Hello all. Hope everyone has been fine and ready for some activity at the Wellsboro Social Club.
The Wellsboro Social Club has daily specials from 4-9 p.m. from our kitchen. If you have Facebook, “Like” the Wellsboro Social Club to get the daily specials and events happening. We have a Friday and Saturday dinner menu which is appetizers: steamed clam, fried sampler platter; main course: beer battered or broiled fish, ball tip sirloin steak, steak with shrimp, prime rib, barbecue smokehouse ribs, or broiled shrimp or chicken Alfredo over pasta. All dinners come with choice of two sides; dessert is also available. Come out and try our new menu items.
The monthly membership meeting was June 16 at 6 p.m. Come to the meetings and find out what is happening and support your club. Karaoke is Friday, June 18, 7-10 p.m.
Hope everyone has a great week. God bless the men and women of the armed forces past and present.