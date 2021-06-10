Hello all. Hope everyone has been fine and ready for some activity at the Wellsboro Social Club.
The Wellsboro Social Club hired Ron Bower as our chef. He has daily specials from 4-9 p.m. We have a Friday and Saturday dinner menu which has an appetizers of steamed clams or a fried sampler platter; main courses of: beer battered or broiled fish, 12 ounce ball tip sirloin steak, 8 ounce steak with shrimp, prime rib in 8 or 12 ounces, barbecue smoke house ribs in either a half or full rack or broiled shrimp or chicken alfredo over pasta. All dinners come with choice of two sides. We also have dessert. Come out and try our new menu items.
The monthly membership meeting is 6 p.m. June 16. Come out and find out what is happening and support your club. Trivia will be June 16 at 6:30 p.m.
We hope everyone has a great week. God bless the men and women of the armed forces, both past and present. Thank you for our freedom.