Peyton McClure, a senior at Wellsboro Area High School, has been named a semifinalist in the 68th annual National Merit Scholarship Program.

Peyton is the son of Tracy and Ron Doughtie of Wellsboro and Dinver McClure of North Carolina. He hopes to attend college majoring in physics to become a doctor.

He joins more than 16,000 other semi finalists who will continue in the competition for 7,250 scholarships worth nearly $28 million.

To be considered for a Merit Scholarship award, semifinalists must fulfill several requirements to advance to the finalist level of the competition. About 95% of semifinalists are expected to attain finalist standing and about half the finalists will earn a National Merit Scholarship and earn the Merit Scholar title.

As a junior, Peyton and other students took the 2021 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test, which serves as an initial screen of program entrants. The pool of semi finalists represent less than 1% of all U.S. high school seniors, and includes the highest scoring entrants from each state. The semifinalists in a state is proportional to the state’s percentage of the national total of graduating seniors.

To become a finalist, Peyton and a high school official must submit a detailed scholarship application, providing information about his academic record, participation in school and community activities, demonstrated leadership abilities, employment, and honors and awards received.

They will learn if they have advanced to finalist level in February 2023.

Three types of National Merit Scholarships will be offered in the spring of 2023. Every finalist will compete for one of 2,500 National Merit $2,500 Scholarships that will be awarded on a state-representational basis. About 950 corporate-sponsored Merit Scholarship awards will be provided by approximately 180 corporations and business organizations for finalists who meet their specified criteria. In addition, about 160 colleges and universities are expected to finance some 3,800 Merit Scholarship awards for finalists who will attend the sponsoring institution.

National Merit Scholarship winners will be announced between April and July.