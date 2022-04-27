Wellsboro will hold its annual National Day of Prayer from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, May 5, on The Green in Wellsboro.
The event is free and open to all. The theme is “Exalt the Lord, Who Has Established Us.”
Former state Rep. Matthew Baker will read a resolution to keep American religious history in the Pennsylvania school system.
All participants are invited to step up to the microphone to lead attendees in prayer.
That afternoon from 3:30-5 p.m., a youth rally will be held on The Green for the same purpose. There will be a youth worship band and free pizza. Teens are encouraged to wear red, white and blue to school and the event.