The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission announced a series of early-June hearings to gather public input in a case involving complaints about telephone and/or internet services provided by Commonwealth Telephone Company, LLC, doing business as Frontier Communications Commonwealth Telephone Company.
The in-person public input hearings for the Frontier complaint case will be held at the following locations:
- Tuesday, June 6, at the Wellsboro Fireman’s Annex, 21 East Avenue, Wellsboro, starting at 6 p.m.
- Wednesday, June 7, at the Towanda Fire Department, 101 Elm Street, Towanda. The first hearing starts at 2 p.m., followed by a second hearing at 6 p.m.
- Thursday, June 8, at the Triton Hose Company, 116 W Tioga Street, Tunkhannock, starting at 2 p.m.
Administrative Law Judges Steven K. Haas and John M. Coogan will preside over the hearings.
To testify at the in-person public input hearings, pre-register with the Office of Consumer Advocate prior to the hearing. Those who pre-register and provide the information listed below will be called to testify at the hearing in the order in which they pre-register.
To pre-register, call 800-684-6560 or email consumer@paoca.org and provide:
- Your first and last name.
- The date and time of the public input hearing at which you wish to testify.
- A phone number where you can be reached prior to the hearing if it is necessary to contact you.
- Your email address if you have one.
- If you require an interpreter to participate in the hearing, the language of the interpreter.
If you have any hearing exhibits to which you will refer during the hearing, you are encouraged to email them to the OCA at consumer@paoca.org. The OCA will forward the exhibits to the judges and all parties.
If you have any questions, contact the OCA toll-free at 800-684-6560 or consumer@paoca.org.
This past January, the OCA and Pennsylvania Office of Small Business Advocate filed a joint formal complaint against Frontier, following informal written complaints from several hundred consumers.
The joint complaint raised concerns about current and persistent service issues in Frontier’s service territory, including extended and recurring outages, line noise and other quality of service issues, difficulty reaching consumer services representatives, and difficulty obtaining a satisfactory response to their outages and other service complaints.