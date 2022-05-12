The 2022 season of the Almost World Famous Wellsboro Town Band is about to get under way and you are invited to join. Membership is open to musicians entering high school in fall 2022 and older. All brass, wind and percussion instruments are welcome.

The band is under the direction of Dr. Adam F. Brennan and plans four concerts this season, all to be held on the Wellsboro Town Green (WHS Auditorium in case of rain) at 7 p.m. on Wednesday evenings. Bring a lawn chair or a blanket to sit and listen.

Donations are accepted at each concert and support the activities of the band. Donations also provide scholarship to high school players who perform with the band to support their participation in summer music camps.

Musicians can play at any or all concerts in the summer series.

Commit to one two-week (see exception) schedule of three rehearsals and a concert (rehearse Monday, Wednesday, Monday followed by Wednesday concert). Due to the July 4th holiday, there will be one week of no rehearsals that “interrupts” the last concert.

The rehearsals are held on Monday and Wednesday evenings from 6:45-9 p.m. in the auditorium of the Wellsboro Area High School, with the exception of the jazz band. Performers will receive the location when they sign up for the first concert.

The first concert on June 8 is only jazz band instrumentation: saxophones, trombones, trumpets, piano, bass, guitar, drums and percussion. If you have questions or want to play in either the jazz band or the concert band, email drmarimba@gmail.com or call 607-426-0420 and leave a voice message with your contact information.

Rehearsal/performance schedule

Concert #1 — Jazz band — Rehearse May 30, June 1 and June 6 at 6:45-9 p.m. at a location to be announced; perform June 8 at 7 p.m. on The Green, Wellsboro (high school auditorium in case of rain)

Concert #2 — Rehearse June 13, 15 and 20 at 6:45-9 p.m. at high school; perform June 22 at 7 p.m.

Concert #3 — Rehearse June 27 and 29, then July 11 (one-week interruption for July 4) at 6:45-9 p.m.; perform July 13 at 7 p.m.

Concert #4 — Rehearse July 18, 20 and 25 at 6:45- 9 p.m.; perform July 27 at 7 p.m.