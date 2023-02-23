Greetings from the big church on the corner. The United Methodist Church invites you to Sunday Service at 10:30 a.m., with Sunday School at 9 a.m.
On Saturday, Feb. 11, Women of Faith (UMW) gathered to celebrate love and friendship. After the business meeting, chaired by President Cheryl Seely, the group made friendship cards and enjoyed refreshments.
The Administrative Council met on Wednesday, Feb. 15. President Jim Paxson led the group through business matters and many discussions. An important item was “A Walk for Jesus” on Good Friday at 10 a.m. Our church members, with several other churches, will carry a cross down Main Street to place it in front of our church, in remembrance of the one we honor on Easter.
Other plans include a Winter Retreat on Saturday, Feb. 25, at 4 p.m. in Epworth Hall. Members will play games and enjoy hot soup and snacks. Attendees are asked to bring a pie, homemade or not, for all to enjoy.
Erwin and Nancy Baker celebrated their anniversary on Feb. 18. Birthdays were observed by Walter Colton, Lennox Huck, Amy Nichols, Beverly Smith and Keith Goehring.
Have a blessed week.