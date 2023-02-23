Today

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.

Tomorrow

Mostly cloudy early then partly cloudy and windy later in the day. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 31F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph.