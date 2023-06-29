Greetings from the big church on the corner. The United Methodist Church invites you to Sunday service at 10:30 a.m., with Sunday School at 9.
On Sunday, June 25, the Rev. Mark Shover gave the message, “Life Giving Service,” in which he noted several past members who gave dedicated service to the church.
He then noted two current members, Dave Bowen, media director, and Renee Root, organist, who attend every week and perform vital service to the church.
In the congregation were the Rev. Shover’s wife, Heidi, the most recent pastor’s wife, Stephanie Bondhus and her daughter, Margo, and the new pastor, Liz Jackson and her family. Ushers were Terry Borneman, Seth Rogers, Pat Newruck and Ed Wilson. After-church fellowship was provided by Carol and Jones Arnold.
Terry and Louise Borneman celebrated their 50th anniversary on June 23. Terry surprised his wife with a beautiful flower arrangement on the altar and a huge cake for all to enjoy during fellowship.
Vacation Bible School was held on the Green June 19-23. Linda Grogan, Cheryl Seely, Bonnie Rogers and several others participated each evening, thankful that the rain held off so that the hard work of planning and preparation paid off with the Christian learning and fun enjoyed by all.
Birthdays were celebrated this week by James Bailey, Marjorie Wetherbee, Renee Root, Tim Huck, Valerie Bechtel and Doreen Rymell. Late June anniversaries were observed by the Bornemans, Bill and Tina Colton, Shawn and Ellen Bryant, Aric and Renee Root, and Andy and Sarah Meyer.
Have a blessed week.