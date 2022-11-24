Greetings from the big church on the corner. The United Methodist Church invites you to Sunday Service at 10 a.m. and Sunday School at 9 a.m.
Friday evening, Nov. 11, the church hosted a Thanksgiving dinner in honor of our veterans, 35 of whom enjoyed a free meal. About 200 people enjoyed a delicious turkey dinner with all the trimmings and many assorted desserts.
The United Women of Faith met at 10 a.m. on Nov. 12 in the Adult Sunday School room. President Cheryl Seely conducted the meeting. Officers for 2023 were elected with Cheryl Seely again as the president, Amy Goehring as vice president, Amy Nichols as secretary, Pat Newruck as treasurer. After the meeting, attendees made pumpkin Thanksgiving decorations and enjoyed refreshments.
On Wednesday, Nov. 16, the church hosted Annual Charge Conference for their cluster. Members of Whitneyville, Coolidge Hollow, Middle Ridge and several other local Methodist churches attended, with a communal worship service and then separate church meetings in different rooms.
Church members were saddened to learn of the death of Karen Tussey, a long-time member. Karen had resided at Country Terrace for many years. Ann Serva celebrated her birthday on Nov. 11 and James and Aggie Bailey observed their anniversary on Nov. 15.
Have a blessed week.