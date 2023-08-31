Welcome to the big church on the corner. The United Methodist Church invites you to Sunday service at 10:30 a.m., with Sunday School at 9.
On Sunday, Aug. 27, Pastor Liz offered a “Back to School Blessing,” and also blessed a big collection of bears and prayer shawls to share with a hospital in Pittsburgh. She chose scripture from Exodus 1:8-22 to illustrate her challenging message, “We Take a Stand.” Ushers were Lory Albin, Larry Snyder, and Keith and Amy Goehring.
Fellowship refreshments were provided by Sydna Shabloski and Bev McKnight.
During announcements, Amy Goehring stated that she is now trained in tai chi and will share teaching classes with Trudy Dibble which will begin in September. If you would like to participate, call the church office at 724-1968 and sign up.
New membership classes began on Aug. 21 at 6:30 p.m. and will continue each Monday until Oct. 2. Call the church office if you would like to join the church.
Don’t forget that the rummage sale is from Sept. 7-11. Volunteers are needed to set up, sell and provide baked goods for the bake sale.
Birthdays were celebrated this week by Tricia Krick, Mark Copp, Raina Gruver, Maryann Fisher, Heather Waring and Seth Bechtel. Craig and Sheil Fields and Seth and Bonnie Rogers observed their anniversaries.
Have a blessed week.