Greetings from the big church on the corner. The United Methodist Church invites you to Sunday service at 10:30 a.m. with Sunday School at 9.
The Adult Sunday School class continues the study of Hebrews under the guidance of Dr. Fred Wood. On Sunday, Aug. 20, Pastor Jackson’s sermon, “If You’re Sure, God,” focused on the transformation of both Ananias and Saul. Ushers were Amy and Keith Goehring, Craig Fields and Larry Snyder. Fellowship refreshments were provided by Jill Carson and Maryann Fisher.
On the previous Sunday, Aug. 13, members of the church met at Woodland Park for a picnic after church. Pastor Liz, her husband Greg and children Sadie and Callie, attended to enjoy the good food and fellowship.
Wellsboro Methodist Ringers, the church’s talented bell choir, will begin practicing on Sept. 11 at 6:30 p.m. Volunteers interested in joining the choir would be welcomed by leader Louise Borneman.
New membership classes will begin Monday, Aug. 21, at 6:30 p.m. If you are interested in taking this class, please contact Pastor Liz or the church office.
Although the installation of the new flooring in Epworth Hall has been postponed due to delivery delays, the Rummage Sale will still be held Sept. 7-11. Donations can be dropped off beginning Sept. 1.
Recent birthdays were observed by Ron Kerr, Caitlin Bowen, Tom Reasinger, Dolores Paxson, Drew Patrick, Mike Johnston and Jill Owlett.
Anniversaries were celebrated by Jacob and Raina Gruber and William and Vickie Christian.
Have a blessed week.