Greetings from the big church on the corner. The United Methodist Church invites you to Sunday service at 10:30 a.m., with Sunday School at 9. On Sunday, Aug. 6, Karen Blackwell read a letter to the congregation from Pastor John Bondhus, who is training to be a Navy chaplain.
James Nichols reported that he has made many small crosses that have been shared with six hospitals to give to patients. Pastor Liz Jackson’s message, “I Want to See You,” centered on the story of the blind man, Bartimaeus, who was given sight because he asked, with faith, that it be granted. Scripture was read by Dr. David Pfisterer. Ushers Amy and Keith Goehring, Tom Auman, and Craig Fields served communion in the pews.
Fellowship refreshments were served by Sheila and Craig Fields.
On Thursday, Aug. 3, Pat Newruck, Sydna Shabloski, Marie Weaver and Bev McKnight went to the Hub in Elkland. Under the guidance of Director Nancy Tubbs, they counted out 125 hand towels, washcloths, soap, toothbrushes, nail clippers and combs, which were packaged and will be distributed as health kits to the homeless and needy.
Wellsboro’s First Friday was on Aug. 4. Members of the church handed out bottled water and bears, as well as helped the children make necklaces and other crafts in the church’s front yard.
Birthdays were celebrated this week by Keith Sherman, Ann Rawson, Ardys Boostrom, Fawntay Paxson and Brenda Bliss. David and Karen Huck enjoyed their 35th wedding anniversary on Aug. 1. John and Doreen Rymell and Jeremy and Val Bechtel also observed their anniversaries this week.
Have a blessed week.