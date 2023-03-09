Greetings from the big church on the corner. The United Methodist Church invites you to Sunday service at 10:30 a.m. with Sunday School at 9.
On Saturday, Feb. 25, members gathered in Epworth Hall for a time of food and fellowship. There was hot soup, bread and pie preceded a lot of fun playing games, sharing stories and even some bell playing.
During Sunday morning service, special music was provided by Pastor John’s parents. Brad Bondhus sang “His Eye Is on the Sparrow,” with his wife Deborah accompanying him on the piano.
Noon Lenten service on Wednesday at the Presbyterian Church was led by Pastor Bondhus. Lunch was provided afterward by the women of the Methodist Church under the direction of Cheryl Seely.
Ardys Boostrom, Linda Grogan, Bev McKnight, Jill Owlett, Mary Rawson, Marie Weaver and Joyce Wilson provided assistance.
On Thursday, March 2, Sydna Shabloski, Pat Newruck and Bev McKnight went to The Hub in Elkland to put together health kits. Each kit contains a hand towel, washcloth, comb, soap, toothbrush, band-aids and toenail clipper. Items are placed in ziplock bags to be shared with those in need around the U.S.
There were no anniversaries this week, but John Rymell and Caitlin Auman Gunnells celebrated their birthdays.
Have a blessed week.