Greetings from the big church on the corner. The United Methodist Church invites you to Sunday service at 10:30 a.m., with Sunday School at 9 a.m. The Adult Sunday School class welcomed past member Dan Cranmer for a visit, thanks to the generosity of Dr. Fred Wood, who drove up to Montour Falls to bring him to Wellsboro.
Pastor Liz Jackson’s message on July 23 was titled “Five Smooth Stones” and retold the story of David and Goliath, relating it to our current personal experiences. Her parents and other family members from out of town attended the service.
Seth Watkins read the scripture verses. Ushers were Tom Auman, Brenda Coder, Les Mengel and Bev McKnight. Fellowship refreshments were provided by Louise and Terry Borneman.
Office hours for Pastor Liz are 9 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Call for an appointment on other days.
The 2023 Directory is available at the church in the Rotunda Room and inside the back entrance on the table with the July and August Messenger. Remember, if you would like to have the Messenger mailed to you, call the church office at 570-724-1968.
Tyler Patterson, Diane Colton and Phyllis Stafford observed their birthdays this week. Anniversaries were celebrated by Marc and Melissa Huck and Ken and Diane Shrawder.
Have a blessed week.