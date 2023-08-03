Greetings from the big church on the corner. The United Methodist Church invites you to Sunday service at 10:30 a.m., with Sunday School at 9.
On July 30, Pastor Liz’s message was “Do You Have the Right Person?” She assured us that God gives us what we need to do whatever He asks us to do.
Bill Carson read scripture from Judges. Ushers were Les Mengel, Brenda Coder, Tom Auman and Bev McKnight. Fellowship refreshments were provided by Barb Williard and Brenda Coder.
The church is collecting notebooks, pencils and crayons during July for three elementary schools in the Northern Tioga School District.
Also during August, food for the Wellsboro Food Pantry, located in the church basement, will be collected. A cart is in the back of the sanctuary to collect non-perishable items.
The annual church picnic will be held on Sunday, Aug. 13, at Woodland Park in the lower pavilion at noon.
Birthdays this week were celebrated this by Bruce Davis, Caleb Krick and Karen Reasinger. Joe and Ann Dunham Rawson observed their anniversary on July 24.
Have a blessed week.