The United Methodist Church invites you to Sunday service at 10:30 a.m. with Sunday school at 9 a.m.
On Oct. 29, Barb Williard and Bev McKnight went to the Turkey Ranch for a meeting of the Williamsport District United Methodist Women of Faith Executive Committee Meeting.
Oct. 30 was “Invite A Friend to Church” Day and many did so, and attendance blossomed. At fellowship time, Halloween was the theme for decorations and refreshments, including witch-hat cookies and cold hands in the punch bowl. Amy Goehring’s birthday was Oct. 29, so she was serenaded by all who were present.
“Trunk or Treat” was held in the parking lot on Monday evening and much fun was had by those who participated. Trunks were decorated and treats were shared by costumed Terry and Louise Borneman, Carol and Jones Arnold, Linda Grogan, Cheryl Seely and her friend Emily, Marie Weaver, Cathy Mack, Pastor John Bondhus, his wife Steph and their baby girl Margo. Five-month-old Margo was sitting in a collection of pumpkins dressed as a pumpkin herself, with a sign on a white picket fence beside their car saying “Welcome to the Pumpkin Patch.”
On Nov. 3, Pat Newruck, Marie Weaver, Barb Williard and Bev McKnight went to Elkland to volunteer at The Hub where they prepared items for maternity kits which will be put together next month to send to Africa.
Nov. 11 is the turkey dinner to honor our veterans, who eat free. Our doors open at 4:30 p.m. and the price for adults is $12.
