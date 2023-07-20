Greetings from the big church on the corner. The United Methodist Church invites you to Sunday service at 10:30 a.m., with Sunday School at 9. Pastor Liz Jackson is settling into her role, delivering inspiring messages, visiting shut-ins, attending meetings and Bible studies.
It has been a busy early July. On Thursday, July 6, Joyce Wilson, Karen Blackwell and Cheryl Seely visited the home of Betty Reist, who demonstrated the use of the long arm in quilting. The church quilting group meets every Monday evening and has produced some beautiful handwork.
On First Friday, July 7, young visitors made necklaces and bracelets to take home. Members of the Bear Ministry handed out 100 bears. This ministry has been very successful sharing the love of Jesus. Member Amy Nichols has been making pocket crosses to share and so far has completed 50.
On Tuesday, July 11, the Administrative Council met, including Pastor Liz, who shared some of her activities and goals. After the meeting, attendees met in Epworth Hall to discuss choices for the new flooring which will hopefully soon be installed. The cost of this important project is being paid for from an endowment.
On Sunday, July 16, the altar candles were lit by Alex Horn. Ushers were Tom Auman, Les Mengel, Terry Borneman and Larry Snyder. Fellowship refreshments were provided by Marie Weaver and Trudi Dibble.
Recent birthdays were celebrated by Carol Blackwell, Joyce Blackwell, Diane Shrawder, Alexa Patterson, Pat Lloyd and Ernest Coder. Darren and Jackie Patterson and James and Amy Nichols observed their anniversaries.