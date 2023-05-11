Greetings from the big church on the corner. The United Methodist Church invites you to Sunday service at 10:30 a.m., with Sunday School at 9 a.m.
Church members continue to be involved in many activities during the week. On Wednesday, April 12, the Pennsylvania Association of School Retirees held their meeting in Epworth Hall, followed by a delicious lunch. Cheryl Seely, assisted by Jill Owlett, Marie Weaver and Barb Williard, prepared the meal.
On Saturday, April 15, UMW President Cheryl Seely and Amy Nichols attended Spiritual Enrichment Day at Roseville UM Church. Roseville and Wellsboro are part of the Potter-Tioga Cluster of United Women in Faith.
On Sunday, April 16, a fellowship dinner was held in Epworth Hall to honor Pastor John Bondhus. His uncle, retired Navy chaplain Dale White, presented him with an Honorary Commission as a prelude to his training to be a Navy chaplain. His darling baby Margo looked adorable wearing a sailor dress in his honor.
The church was saddened to learn of the death of Ruth Carson, dear wife of Bill Carson. Her funeral service was conducted by Pastor John Bondhus at the church on April 18.
On Sunday, April 23, Pastor John baptized Makenzie Horn, daughter of Jim and Kim Zepert. She was honored with a special cake during fellowship after church. The church is so sad to see him and his family leave for him to begin a new chapter in life.
Long-time member Ron Kerr, who is under hospice care at home, was recently honored with a Veterans Pinning Ceremony. Veterans from the Elkland American Legion, including their chaplain, presented Ron, who served in the Air Force, with a framed plaque, a pin and a star cut from a special flag. His wife Jean was by his side during this special ceremony.
Sunday, April 30, was Pastor John’s last day as our minister. A special cake topped with the Navy emblem was shared by all during fellowship after church.
First Friday was May 5, and nine church members were in front of the church to hand out balloons, crosses, candy and stuffed bears to community members.
Sunday, May 7, Pastor Lenore Hosier directed the service, giving an inspiring message and directing the communion service, served in the pews by ushers Larry Snyder, Craig Fields and Amy and Keith Goehring.
Late April birthdays were celebrated by Dave Bowen and Lori Copp and Dave and Cathy Kennedy observed their anniversary. On May 2, Shirley and Pauline Dively celebrated their anniversary and on May 3, William S. Carson and Charles Weimer observed their birthdays.
Have a blessed week.