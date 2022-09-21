Greetings from the big church on the corner. The United Methodist Church invites you to Sunday morning service at 10:30 a.m., with Sunday School earlier at 9.

It has been a busy week at UMC. A rummage sale was held on Thursday evening, all day Friday, Saturday morning, after church on Sunday and Monday during the food pantry. Under the capable leadership of UMW President Cheryl Seely, the donation-only sale was very successful.

On Sunday, Pastor John Bondhus baptized his dear daughter, Margo Poppy, as his wife, Stephanie held her. He was assisted by his uncle, Dale White, a retired Navy chaplain who was at the Pentagon on Sept. 11, who also delivered the message.

The Loose Change Offering was donated to Hub’s Flood Bucket project.

After the service, in honor of Patriot’s Day, an ice cream social was held for all in the Scout Room. To celebrate the baptism, a beautiful cake was provided which was enjoyed by attendees, including many members of the pastor’s family.

Bell choir practice began Monday evening at 6:30 p.m., which will be the scheduled practice time every week. Tai Chi classes will be led by Trudi Dibble on Wednesday at 11 a.m. and on Thursday at 3 and 5 p.m. The Girl Scouts, AA and several Cub Scout Dens meet during the week.

Marlin and Beverly Smith celebrated their 40th anniversary on Sept. 11.

Birthdays were enjoyed by Pauline Dively Sept. 8, Jason Jones Sept. 9, N. Carole Wetherbee Sept. 10 and Helen Calvin Sept. 10.

Salad day is Sept. 28. Orders should be in by Sept. 23. Call 570-724-1968 to order by phone.

Have a blessed week.