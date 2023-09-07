Greetings from the big church on the corner. The United Methodist Church invites you to Sunday service at 10:30 a.m., with Sunday School at 9.
Sept. 1 was First Friday in Wellsboro, and the church once again took part in the fun. Children enjoyed making bracelets and necklaces. Two cases of water were shared with the community, as well as a big watermelon, cut into chunks, donated by James Nichols.
United Women in Faith purchase Upper Room Devotional Books every two months and share them with Broad Acres, the Green Home, Goodies for Our Troops, UPMC Hospital, Penn Wells Hotel and Bible Study groups.
On Sunday, Sept. 3, Pastor Liz Jackson’s message, “A Living Legacy,” was based on Paul’s letter to Timothy, who received his belief and faith in Jesus passed down from his grandmother and mother. Ushers were Seth Rogers, Ed Wilson, Terry Borneman and Pat Newruck, who served communion in the pews.
Fellowship refreshments were provided by Bonnie Rogers and Renee Root.
The Rummage Sale will be Thursday, Sept. 7, from 3 to 6 p.m., Friday, Sept. 8, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon in Epworth Hall. It will also be open after church on Sunday and on Monday for food pantry clients.
Birthdays were observed this week by Bob Blair, Barbara Jones, Doug Smith, Raisa Rogers and Harold Rawson. Todd and Jessica Sweet and Dale and Joyce Howey celebrated their anniversaries.
Have a blessed week.