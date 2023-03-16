Greetings from the big church on the corner. The United Methodist Church invites you to Sunday service at 10:30 a.m., with Sunday School at 9. On Sunday, March 5, special music was provided by Karen Blackwell, who sang “Hallelujah,” beautifully accompanied by Anna Mengel on the piano.
The United Women of Faith meeting, scheduled for Saturday, March 4, had to be postponed until March 18 due to predicted bad weather. Members will meet at 2 p.m. for a program of sharing favorite Psalms and desserts (with recipes, too.)
Tai Chi leader Trudi Dibble now has two classes on Wednesday, at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., and Thursday at 3 and 5 p.m., to provide opportunities for more to participate in this beneficial exercise.
Several members attended the Lenten service at the Presbyterian Church on Wednesday. The message was given by the Rev. Bob Lyle, who substituted for Pastor Ken Fowler. Lunch was provided by the Vineyard Church. Work on the new elevator is progressing; how blessed they are in this project.
Birthdays this week were celebrated by Connor Calvin, Joan Carson, Bridgett McIntyre, Shirley Spencer and Abigail Colton.
Have a blessed week.