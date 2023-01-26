Greetings from the big church on the corner. The United Methodist Church invites you to Sunday service at 10:30 a.m., with Sunday school at 9 a.m.
On Sunday, Jan. 15, a celebration dinner was held after church to honor Julie Wetherbee, who has ably served as church secretary for over 41 years. Many members brought dishes to share and all enjoyed her beautiful cake. She received a monetary gift from the Administrative Council and also one collected from church members.
On Monday, Jan. 16 at 7 p.m. a program honoring Martin Luther King Jr. was held by Hamilton-Gibson at the Wellsboro High School. Pastor John Bondhus was one of the readers of MLK’s life story and quotations. The Wellsboro Women’s Chorus was one of several vocal groups, and four church members participate in that group – Karen Blackwell, Ann Serva, Barb Auman and Bev McKnight.
The Administrative Council met on Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 7 p.m. under the leadership of president Jim Paxson. A long list of prayer concerns concluded the long meeting which covered many subjects.
Birthdays observed this week were Suzanne Thomas and Barb Williard on Jan. 18 and Darren Patterson on Jan. 19. Keith and Amy Goehring celebrated their anniversary on Jan. 16.
Have a blessed week.