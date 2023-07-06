Greetings from the big church on the corner. The United Methodist Church invites you to Sunday service at 10:30 a.m. with Sunday School at 9 a.m. Dr. Fred Wood continues the study of Hebrews during Sunday School.
Pastor Liz Jackson was welcomed to the pulpit for the first time on Sunday, July 2. She endeared herself to the congregation by playing the guitar and singing a beautiful solo. Her message was entitled “A Time For Change,” with the theme from Joshua “Be Strong and Courageous.” Communion was served in the pews.
Ushers were Tom Auman, Pat Newruck, Ernie Coder and Bev McKnight . After the service, fellowship refreshments were served by Karen Blackwell and Ann Serva, including a beautiful cake in honor of Pastor Liz.
Tai chi classes with Trudi Dibble continue on Wednesday at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. and Thursday at 5 p.m. in the Rotunda Room. Epworth Hall is not available yet as the new flooring has not been installed. Journey Bible study is every Thursday at 10 a.m.0 using The Upper Room as the study guide. The class keeps growing and all are welcome.
Birthdays were celebrated this week by Heidi Pier, Noah Colton, Sarah Ritchey, Jennifer Fields, Karen Huck, Regan Rogers Malcolm and Cheryl Seely.
Have a blessed week.