Miss Athens Emma Bronson

Miss Emma Bronson is representing Athens Area High School and her community as a Pennsylvania State Laurel Queen candidate.

She is the daughter of Mary Clare and Michael Bronson of South Waverly

This fall, Miss Bronson will be a senior.

All three years of high school, she was president of her class (2023) and on honor roll. In 10th grade, she was inducted into the National Honor Society and was a member in 11th grade.

In the 9th, 10th and 11th grades, Miss Bronson was captain of the cross country team, a three-year varsity letterman and named an NTL All-Star. In 10th grade, she was named “Runner of the Year” and league champion and in 11th grade qualified to run in the state cross country championship.

In 9th and 10th grades, Miss Bronson was a co-captain of the junior varsity girls’ basketball team and in 11th grade was point-guard/shooting-guard for the varsity basketball team’s entire season.

In 10th grade, she was undefeated in three track and field events (800m, 1200m and 3200m) and named “Track Athlete of the Year.”

She was involved in numerous school and church activities and enjoys reading, skiing, baking, swimming, and walking with her dogs.

Her goal is to attend a 4-year university, major in science and then attend medical school to become a physician specializing in dermatology or immunology.

Miss Blue Ridge Reese Allen

Miss Reese Allen is representing Blue Ridge High School and her community as a Pennsylvania State Laurel Queen candidate.

She is the daughter of Stefanie and William Allen of New Milford.

All four years of high school, Miss Allen was on high honor roll; a member of student council; and an officer of her class (2022), president in 9th grade, vice president in 10th and 11th grades, and secretary in 12th grade.

She was inducted into the National Honor Society in 10th grade, was a member in 11th grade and treasurer in 12th grade.

In 12th grade, Miss Allen was on the Homecoming Court, Science Club president and a member of the Future Business Leaders of America; a Prom Committee member in 11th and 12th grades; and a member of SADD (Students Against Destructive Decisions) in 11th grade and president in 12th grade.

She played varsity basketball in 9th, 10th and 11th grades; was varsity baseball manager in 12th grade; and in 9th grade was varsity softball manager, ran cross country and was on the track team.

Her hobbies include baking, hiking, volunteering at the local animal shelter, and geocaching.

She has worked as a hostess at the Green Gables Restaurant since the 11th grade and in 12th grade has also been employed as a clerk at Chocolates by Leopold.

This fall, she plans to attend the University of Pittsburgh’s Nutrition and Human Dietetics accelerated five-year program to earn a master’s degree and become a Registered Dietitian.

Miss Bucktail Nicole Embick

Miss Nicole Marie Embick is representing Bucktail Area High School and her community as a Pennsylvania State Laurel Queen candidate.

She is the daughter of Tracy and Jeff Embick of Chapman Township, near North Bend.

All four years of high school, Miss Embick was on honor roll (9th and 10th grades) and high honor roll (11th and 12th grades); was a varsity cheerleader; a member of the girls basketball team (junior varsity and varsity), student council and Environmental Club; and studied dance.

She was treasurer of four organizations: student council, Varsity Club and National Honor Society in the 11th and 12th grades and the Environmental Club in 12th grade.

In 10th through 12th grades, Miss Embick was the softball team manager and an Interact Club member in 10th and 11th grades.

She volunteered at blood drives, the Comfort Closet, and for Flaming Foliage Committee fundraisers.

In the 9th, 10th and 11th grades, Miss Embick worked as a server at the Sportman’s Restaurant in Renovo and in 11th and 12th grade at Hyner Park as a lifeguard.

She did a senior internship at Top Outdoor Products in Renovo learning how to make turkey calls and how to run a small business.

Miss Embick enjoys playing sports, hunting, fishing, baking, listening to music, and spending time with her friends and family.

This fall, she plans to attend the Pennsylvania College of Technology in Williamsport to earn an Associate of Applied Science degree in Nursing and become a registered nurse.

Miss Cameron County Allyson Palumbo

Miss Allyson Palumbo is representing Cameron County Junior-Senior High School and her community as a Pennsylvania State Laurel Queen candidate.

She is the daughter of Betty Jo Palumbo and Josh Palumbo, both of Emporium.

Miss Palumbo was a golf team member in 11th and 12th grades, twirled rifles in the marching band’s color guard in 10th and 12th grades and was on student council (secretary in 11th grade, vice president in 12th grade). She is a volunteer with the local food bank, and rings the bell for the Salvation Army at Christmastime.

Miss Palumbo enjoys learning, writing, shopping, and spending time with her friends and family.

For four years, she has been babysitting for local families. In 11th and 12th grade, Miss Palumbo worked from April to October as a waitress at the Emporium Country Club. Since January, she has been employed at Cameron County Nutrition as a cashier and makes teas and shakes.

This fall, Miss Palumbo plans to attend the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford to earn a degree in nursing. Her goal is to be traveling nurse.

Miss Canton Mya Allen

Miss Mya Allen is representing Canton Area Junior/Senior High School and her community as a Pennsylvania State Laurel Queen candidate.

She is the daughter of Teresa and Ryan Allen of Union Township.

All four years of high school, Miss Allen has been on honor roll; a member of the Lighthouse Church and Youth Group; a Fairview Farm and Guest Ranch volunteer and employee; and a babysitter for several local families.

She was a member of the National Honor Society in 11th grade and secretary in 12th grade and participated in the Scholarship Challenge in 12th grade.

In the 10th, 11th and 12th grades, Miss Allen was secretary for the Class of 2022 and a participant in the Big Buddy program, mentoring an elementary student weekly through the 10th and 11th grades. When he and his family left the area, she was partnered with another elementary student in her senior year.

In 9th grade she was a member of her school’s debate team, and volunteered at Troy Hospital.

She began volunteering at Fairview Farm and Guest Ranch in Bradford County as a 9th grader and became an employee in 10th grade. She continues to do both today.

As a volunteer, she serves as coordinator and counselor for weekly summer day camps for area children, giving horseback riding lessons and organizing and leading group activities.

As a Fairview employee, Miss Allen gives horseback riding lessons, guided trail rides, takes care of the horses and is an all-around farmhand after school and summers.

On her family’s farm, she has her own horses and has been riding for the past 13 years, since she was five years old.

As a member of the Endless Mountains 4-H Club in 6th to 9th grades, she began competing in area horse shows, which she continues to do today.

This fall, Miss Allen plans to attend Mansfield University and major in Education and Social Work. Her goal is to be a social worker.

Miss Central Mountain Ashley Rich

Miss Ashley Rich is representing Central Mountain High School and her community as a Pennsylvania State Laurel Queen candidate.

She is the daughter of Tammy Rich of Bald Eagle Township.

All four years of high school, Miss Rich was on high honor roll; participated in track and field (100 meter hurdles and long jump) and coached middle school hurdlers. She received medals at the District Meet several years in a row. In grades 10, 11 and 12, she was a member of Key Club, the Rotary Interact Club (treasurer in 11th and 12th grades); on her school’s volleyball team (defensive specialist in junior varsity in 10th grade and in varsity in 11th and 12th grades) and played different positions with the Ultras Blues Club Volleyball Team those three years.

Miss Rich was Class of 2022 vice president in 10th grade and president in 11th and 12th grades and a member of the National Honor Society in 11th and 12th grades.

She volunteered for gymnastics camp in 9th grade and won a gold medal on the vault at the Pennsylvania Classic States in 9th grade.

The past three years, Miss Rich was employed at the Lock Haven YMCA as a gymnastics coach, on the Fitness Team and Child Watch after school, on weekends and during the summer.

Miss Rich also volunteered with the high school swim team, Special Olympics, and as a student helper in Adaptive Physical Education classes.

She enjoys hunting and participating in sports.

This fall, Miss Rich plans to attend Penn State University in State College and major in Kinesiology and Exercise Science and minor in Coaching to be a Pediatric Sports Medicine Specialist.

Miss Cowanesque Valley Kara Watterson

Miss Kara Watterson is representing Cowanesque Valley High School and her community as a Pennsylvania State Laurel Queen candidate.

She is the daughter of Kurt and Julie Watterson of Chatham Township.

All four years of high school, Miss Watterson was on high honor roll; a member of student council (middle school liaison in 9th grade, secretary in 10th grade, vice president in 11th grade, and president in 12th grade); played tennis; and was a member of the school band (secretary in 11th grade and president in 12th grade) and the drama/theater club.

Through student council, she volunteered at the Second Chance animal shelter, Tioga County Special Olympics, helped prepare free Thanksgiving dinners at a local church, and assisted at pee-wee football games.

Miss Watterson was valedictorian of her class. In 11th and 12th grade, she was a member of the National Honor Society, track and field team, yearbook club and district band and in 9th and 10th grades was a member of the Susquehanna University Honors Band and in 12th grade advanced to PMEA regional and all-state concert band. During the holiday break in her sophomore year, she went on a missions trip to Nepal, traveling to schools and churches in remote villages, distributing hygiene products, delivering Christmas gifts, and organizing sports camps with students.

She enjoys hiking, playing guitar, and helping out on the family farm and serves as a worship leader at her church.

Miss Watterson worked at the Penn-York Camp in Ulysses as a counselor-in-training and lifeguard in the summer of 2021.

Miss Watterson plans to attend Mt. Aloysius College in Cresson, Pa. Her goal is to become a registered nurse.

Miss Daniel Boone Nicole DeWald

Miss Nicole DeWald is representing Daniel Boone Area High School and her community as a Pennsylvania State Laurel Queen candidate.Her parents are Kathleen and Peter DeWald, Jr. of Birdsboro. All four years of high school, Miss DeWald was on the honor roll; was a member of the Connections Club, serving on the Steering Committee in 9th and 10th grades and on the Leadership Committee in 11th and 12th grades; and in the Daniel Boone Service Unit Girl Scout Troop 1007.

She was inducted into the National Honor Society in 11th grade and was a member in 12th grade.

Miss DeWald was a member of Key Club in 10th grade, editor in 11th grade and lieutenant governor for the Pennsylvania District of Key Club International in 12th grade.

For three years, she played basketball, serving as the team manager in 9th grade, playing junior varsity in 10th grade and varsity in 12th grade; was a sprinter for the Blazers’ track team in 9th, 10th, and 12th grades and received a varsity letter in 10th grade.

Miss DeWald worked the summer after 9th grade at Adventure Day Camp, and in 12th grade at the Birdsboro Lodge as a server. In addition to her community and school activities, she enjoys hiking and cooking.

This fall, Miss DeWald will attend Arcadia University in Glenside, Pa. and major in biology. She will then pursue a master’s degree in forensic science. Her goal is to work in a lab and study DNA to help solve crimes.

Miss Jersey Shore Haley Shadle

Miss Haley Marie Shadle is representing Jersey Shore Area Senior High School and her community as a Pennsylvania State Laurel Queen candidate.

She is the daughter of Nichole and Sherman Shadle of Pine Creek Township.

All four years of high school, Miss Shadle was on the distinguished honor roll; was in the Red Cross Club and played girls’ varsity tennis.

She was a member of the National English Honor Society and the Yearbook Club from 10th through 12th grades; National Honor Society in 11th and 12th grades; Homecoming Court in 10th and 12th grades; Pep Club in 9th and 12th grades (vice president); and in 9th, 10th and 12th grades, a member of the Future Business Leaders of America and Key Club.

Miss Shadle participated in American Red Cross blood drives, litter cleanup, the 5K Color Run, and the Love Center in Jersey Shore.

She worked at Phil It Up (ice cream shop) the summer of 2021; Lock Haven YMCA as a lifeguard during the 11th grade; and as a hostess at the Harvest Moon Restaurant the summer and fall of 2020. The summer before 9th grade, she worked as a lifeguard and swim instructor at the Mill Hall Community Pool.

Miss Shadle enjoys traveling, competing in swimming and tennis, and spending time with her friends, family, and pet French Bulldogs. This fall, she plans to attend Pennsylvania State University in State College to pursue a degree in biology. Her goal is to be a dentist. She hopes to someday travel to third world countries to provide dental care to the underprivileged.

Miss Millville Jessica Dodge

Miss Jessica Dodge is representing Millville Area Junior/Senior High School and her community as a Pennsylvania State Laurel Queen candidate.

She is the daughter of Andira and Jim Dodge of Greenwood Township.

All four years of high school, Miss Dodge was on the distinguished honor roll; played varsity soccer as a midfielder (team captain in 12th grade) and basketball as a point-guard/shooting guard (team captain in 11th and 12th grades); volunteered regularly at the John Buck Memorial Food Bank and was on student council (president in 11th grade).

She has received numerous awards for basketball and soccer: was named to the Mid-Penn First Team All-Stars for Basketball for three years, to the Mid-Penn Conference All-Star Soccer Team for two years, was Mid-Penn Conference Defensive MVP for basketball in 11th grade and MVP in 12th grade and was MVP in the Canton Basketball Christmas Tournament in 12th grade. By her senior year, she had achieved 50 goals in soccer, and over 1,000 points in basketball.

Miss Dodge served as president of the Class of 2022 from the 10th through 12th grades, was inducted into the National Honor Society in 10th grade and president in 12th grade; and was a member of the National Spanish Honor Society in 10th grade.

She has been a longtime member of the Lightstreet United Methodist Church, singer with the praise band, helping with community service projects, and attending Sunday school.

Miss Dodge enjoys hunting, fishing, cooking, baking, gardening, weight lifting, and spending time with friends.

She has worked summers at Camp Victory in Millville, as a dishwasher as a 9th grader; doing maintenance as a 10th and 11th grader and this summer as a dishwasher and on the camp’s Challenge Course.

This fall, she plans to attend the nursing program at Bloomsburg University. Her goal is to be a nurse practitioner and/or midwife.

Miss Milton Kendall Fedder

Miss Kendall Fedder is representing Milton Area High School as their Pennsylvania State Laurel Queen candidate.

Kendall is the daughter of Jo-Ellen and Todd Fedder of Milton. This fall, Miss Fedder will be a senior.

All three years of high school, she has been on the distinguished honor roll; named a tri-athlete; and was on the varsity basketball and softball teams. She played golf in 10th and 11th grades and was a cheerleader in 9th grade.

Miss Fedder packaged meals for a missions trip to Haiti in 11th grade; helped at the Open House for Freshman in 10th grade; and was involved in Trunk-or-Treat, the Anti-Bullying Assembly, and the local soup kitchen in 9th grade.

For the past two years, she has been employed at the Plush Salon in Lewisburg working at the desk and is working as a social media assistant for a social media platform entrepreneur.

Her hobbies include playing piano, participating in the youth group at her church, and playing sports.After graduating in 2003, she plans to attend Rosedale Bible College in Irwin, Ohio to earn a degree in business and biblical theology. Her goal is to serve churches locally.

Miss Montgomery Natalie St. James

Miss Natalie St. James is representing Montgomery Area Junior/Senior High School as a Pennsylvania State Laurel Queen candidate.

She is the daughter of Tammy and Phil St. James of Clinton Township.

All four years of high school, Miss St. James was on the distinguished honor roll; on the varsity girls soccer team (team captain in 12th grade); on the basketball team (JV, 9th through 11th grades; varsity, 12th grade); was a four-year member of the Virtuoso Theatre program and a founding member and leader of the student “Strong” team, a school-wide positive behavior program; and worked at the Dairy Queen Grill and Chill in South Williamsport as a cashier and decorating cakes and making ice cream.

In the 11th and 12th grades, Miss St. James was on the varsity track team, a student council member and volunteered at the food bank.

This fall, she plans to attend Misericordia University in Dallas, Pa., to earn a degree in diagnostic medical sonography.

Miss Montoursville Ruby Muse

Miss Ruby Anne Muse is representing Montoursville Area High School as a Pennsylvania State Laurel Queen candidate.She is the daughter of Julia Muse of Montoursville and Dale Brion of Liberty. This fall, Miss Muse will be a senior in high school.

For the past three years as a 9th, 10th and 11th grader, she has been on high honor roll; a member of Key Club, the marching band (percussionist, 8th through 11th grades), the concert band (percussionist, 5th through 11th grades) and Archery Club; volunteered for the Memorial Garden Cleanup, Montoursville Fall Festival and the Warrior Pals Key Club Mentoring activity; and participated in church services at St. Paul Calvary United Methodist Church and acted with the St. Paul Calvary Players.

As a 10th and 11th grader, Miss Muse has been a member of the Science, Spanish, and Social Studies Honor Societies and as an El Boletin mentor has taught Spanish to elementary school students.

She was inducted into the National English Honor Society in 11th grade and into the National Honor Society as a 10th grader and was a member in 11th grade.

As a 9th, 10th and 11th grader, she earned the Distinguished Key Club Member Award for completing 50 plus hours of service.

Miss Muse is a competitive target archer and was a student and volunteer at Epic Percussion, a Williamsport percussion school and retail outlet.

Since May 2021, she has been a food service employee at UPMC Williamsport.

Following graduation in 2023, she plans to attend a 4-year college and major in nursing, with a minor in Spanish. Miss Muse hopes to study and/or volunteer abroad with a nursing program in a Spanish-speaking country.

Miss Mount Carmel Brynn Evert

Brynn Evert is representing the Mount Carmel Area High School and her community as a Pennsylvania State Laurel Queen candidate.She is the daughter of Shannon and Curt Evert of Mount Carmel Township.

All four years of high school, Miss Evert was a Think Big Student Leader; member of the varsity track and field team, Future Teachers of America, Pep Club and Rotary Interact Club and president of Future Nurses of America.

For three years, she played varsity basketball and volunteered at school blood drives.

Miss Evert worked in Mount Carmel as a cashier at Ace Hardware as a 9th grader and at Hollywood Pizza and Bakery as a 10th and 11th grader. She enjoys sports, shopping, spending time with family and friends and cooking.

This fall, she plans to attend Bloomsburg University in Bloomsburg to seek a degree in business administration and healthcare management.

Miss New Covenant Academy Kendra Moises

Miss Kendra Moises is representing New Covenant Academy and her community as a Pennsylvania State Laurel Queen candidate.She is the daughter of Horacio and Erika Moises of Lawrenceville. This fall, Miss Moises will be a senior in high school.

For the past three years, as a 9th, 10th and 11th grader, she has been on honor roll, secretary-treasurer for the Class of 2023, a member of the Lady Lions Varsity Volleyball team, drama club, and a school tour guide; participated in activities through the Jackson Summit Baptist Church, including helping with custodial work, church meals, and Vacation Bible School. She is a longtime member of Youth 180°, the church youth group.

In 10th grade, she was student council secretary and in 11th grade, secretary-treasurer.

As a 9th, 10th and 11th grader, Miss Moises has been involved with Hamilton-Gibson, acting in various roles during the summer youth theater arts camps and helping with main stage productions as a stagehand and set builder. She has studied piano and participated in the New Covenant Academy Choir.

Throughout her junior year, Miss Moises has been employed as a hostess at Perkins Restaurant and Bakery in Mansfield. She is an avid reader and loves acting, crocheting and culinary arts. Following graduation in 2023, she plans to attend Mansfield University and major in psychology with a concentration in human resources and minor in Spanish.

Miss North Penn-Liberty Hayley Ridge

Miss Hayley Ridge is representing North Penn-Liberty Junior/Senior High School and her community as a Pennsylvania State Laurel Queen candidate. She is the daughter of Mandy and Christopher Ridge of Roaring Branch in Jackson Township.

All four years of high school, Miss Ridge was on the high honor roll; participated in varsity softball as an outfielder; was a member of Key Club; was band section leader for clarinet (band president in 12th grade); Jazz Band (played clarinet, piano, and/or tenor sax; president in 12th grade); Chorus (president in 12th grade); and a member of the Mountain View Fellowship Church and youth group.

For more than four years, she has played piano for different occasions at the East Point and Mountain View Fellowship churches.

As an 11th and 12th grader, Miss Ridge was the Marching Band’s color guard captain and in 10th grade was the drum major. In 10th and 12th grades, she was selected for district band and in 10th grade competed at regionals.

She was on the Homecoming Court and Prom Committee in 12th grade and a member of the National Honor Society in 11th and 12th grades.As a 10th and 11th grader, Miss Ridge worked at Wendy’s in Richmond Township as a crew member in every job except grill. Since 11th grade, she has been employed at Martin’s Pantry in Liberty making sandwiches, packaging goods and in the bakery.

She plans to travel to a Spanish-speaking country for missions work and reschedule her planned trip to Honduras with Why Not You Ministries, which was canceled due to COVID.

Miss Ridge will be attending Mansfield University this fall. She was awarded a Mansfield University Presidential Scholarship and plans to major in business administration and minor in Spanish. Her goal is to become a manager at a corporate chain such as Walmart.

Miss North Penn-Mansfield Alison Davey

Miss Alison Davey is representing North Penn-Mansfield High School and her community as a Pennsylvania State Laurel Queen candidate.

She is the daughter of Andrea and Craig Lee of Richmond Township and Todd Davey of Mansfield.

All four years of high school, Miss Davey was on high honor roll; Class of 2022 vice president; and a member of the NPMHS Catering Club (president in 12th grade, historian in 11th, vice president in 10th, and treasurer in 9th) and volunteered to help prepare and serve meals for teachers and staff on school in-service days, and at after-school events for staff, students and the community.

She studied and performed tap dance for four years with the Rhythms Academy of Dance in Mansfield; in 12th grade was a weekly assistant dance teacher to the Tap 1 class; member of the Footwork Competition Team as an 11th and 12th grader; and studied modern dance as a 10th and 11th grader and ballet and jazz as a 10th grader.

Miss Davey was inducted into the National Honor Society in 10th grade and was a member as an 11th and 12th grader and was on student council in 11th and 12th grades.

She snowboards, bakes, runs an Etsy business and loves to travel.

Miss Davey worked as a babysitter in the summers of 2019 and 2021; as a waitress and hostess at Pizza Hut for 35 hours a week from July 2020 through January 2021; and at Lil’ Half Pint, opening or closing shifts on weekends and during the week after babysitting from April to August in the summer of 2021. She plans to work at Lil’ Half Pint this summer.

From September of this year through June of 2023, she will attend and complete the cosmetology program at Cheeks Beauty Academy in Cheyenne, Wyoming and then plans to return to her hometown to work at a hair salon. Her goal is to open a salon of her own.

Miss Smethport Sabrina Tanner

Miss Sabrina Tanner is representing Smethport Area Junior/Senior High School and her community as a Pennsylvania State Laurel Queen candidate.

She is the daughter of Nichole and Jack Tanner of Keating Township.

All four years of high school, Miss Tanner was on honor roll; a member of the basketball team (four-year letterman), student council and the concert and marching bands (drum major in 11th and 12th grades); and was an altar server and helped with food bank donations at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church.

In the 10th, 11th and 12th grades, she was a peer tutor; was on the yearbook staff and on the Prom Committee in 12th grade; was inducted into the National Honor Society in 11th grade and was a member in 12th grade; and played soccer in 9th grade.

Miss Tanner enjoys crafting, waterskiing, biking, and cooking.

Since the 7th grade, she has worked at the Smethport Drive In waiting on customers and preparing food orders.

This fall, Miss Tanner plans to attend the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford to earn a degree in Early Childhood Education and become a teacher.

Miss South Williamsport Gianna Godfrey

Miss Gianna Marie Godfrey is representing South Williamsport Area Junior/Senior High School and her community as a Pennsylvania State Laurel Queen candidate.

She is the daughter of Jessica Clark of Williamsport and Michael Godfrey of South Williamsport.

In 1998, her mother represented South Williamsport and was crowned Laurel Queen that year.

All four years of high school, Miss Godfrey was on honor roll (superior honor roll the majority of semesters); was Class of 2022 secretary; played varsity softball; was a member of the Mini-Thon Club (president in 12th grade, vice president in 11th grade and community outreach officer in 10th grade); and was a Healthy Kids Running Series volunteer.

In 12th grade, she was a member of the Homecoming Court and played Powder Puff Football; in 11th grade was on Prom Committee; played for the South Williamsport Basketball team in 9th grade and has played on the school softball team, on a travel team, in All Stars and at showcase events with the school team.

She was inducted into the National Honor Society as 10th grader and was a member in the 11th and 12th grades; was a member of Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD) in the 10th, 11th and 12th grades; Prom Committee as an 11th grader and Key Club as a 9th grader.

She worked at Dairy Queen as a 10th grader and has been working at T.J. Maxx as a cashier in the jewelry department since the 11th grade.

This fall, Miss Godfrey plans to attend the University of Pittsburgh and major in Exercise Science.

Miss St. John Neumann Jaden Nixon

Miss Jaden Nixon is representing St. John Neumann Regional Academy and her community as a Pennsylvania State Laurel Queen candidate.

She is the daughter of Alicia Faulkner of Williamsport and Cleavon Nixon of Nassau, Bahamas.

This fall, Miss Nixon will be a senior.

All three years of high school (9th, 10th and 11th grades), she has been on the high honor roll; and a member of the girls varsity basketball team, student council and Key Club (president in 11th grade).

During those three years, she has been an after school tutor, has babysat her little brother and cleaned house for her elderly grandfather.

In the 11th grade, Miss Nixon was a member of the Art Club and Newspaper Club. As a 10th and 11th grader, she was Class of 2023 vice president and a member of the girls soccer team (junior varsity in 10th grade; varsity in 11th grade). She was inducted into the National Honor Society in 10th grade and a was a member in 11th grade. In 10th grade, she was on the Loyalsock Co-op Track Team.

She enjoys exercising at the gym, sketching, and practicing Spanish.

After graduation in 2023, Miss Nixon plans to major in criminal justice and minor in psychology and earn a master’s degree.

Miss Sullivan County Zoe Pedro

Miss Zoe Pedro is representing Sullivan County Junior/Senior High School and her community as a Pennsylvania State Laurel Queen candidate.

She is the daughter of Nichole and Christopher Pedro of Cherry Township.

All four years of high school, Miss Pedro was a member of Student Government (secretary in 12th grade), Future Business Leaders of America (placed first in Regional FBLA events in 10th, 11th and 12th grades), Select Vocals and the girls’ soccer team; and was a Class of 2022 officer all four years (class representative to Student Government in 9th grade; class vice president as a 10th and 11th grader and class secretary as a 12th grader.

She received the Mid-Penn Athletic Conference Academic All-Star Award for being on the distinguished honor roll from 9th through 12th grade.

Miss Pedro was a member of the Homecoming Court and Art Club treasurer as a 12th grader; as an 11th and 12th grader was a member of Scholarship Challenge and Ski Club (treasurer in 12th grade); as an 11th grader was on the track and field team; and in the summer of 2021 was a Sullivan County Historical Society volunteer.

She enjoys art, traveling, cosmetics and skiing.

Miss Pedro was employed at MaryBeth’s Westside Deli as an ice cream scooper from April to August in 2019.

She is currently employed by two businesses. Miss Pedro has been working as a waitress at Jolly Trolley in Dushore since May of 2020 and as a hostess and waitress at the Forksville Inn & Tavern since September of 2021.

This fall, Miss Pedro plans to attend Georgia Southern University in Statesboro to earn a degree in Radiologic Sciences with a minor in Studio Art. Her goal is to be a diagnostic ultrasound technician.

Miss Troy Tyra Marie Williams

Miss Tyra Marie Williams is representing Troy Junior/Senior High School and her community as a Pennsylvania State Laurel Queen candidate.

She is the daughter of Jessica Shipman of Springfield Township and Jeremy Williams.

This fall, Miss Williams will be a senior.

All three years of high school, she has been on high honor roll, played volleyball (junior varsity, captain in 9th and 10th grades; varsity in 11th grade); varsity softball; and travel softball year-round; and was in chorus.

In 11th grade, she was inducted into the National Honor Society, was a volunteer blood drive worker, tutored 7th to 10th graders during school hours and participated in the Adopt-A-Highway Program; in 9th and 10th grades was a member of student council and in 9th grade was Class of 2023 president.

Through the New Life Church and her church youth group in Canton, Miss Williams, as a 9th, 10th and 11th grader, has helped with community dinners, traveled to Harrisburg once a month to provide supplies donated by her church and the community to homeless families and made blankets for those in need during the holiday season.

As a member of New Life Church, she is on the Sunday morning worship team and the church’s welcoming committee, helps in the nursery as needed and has assisted in organizing the church’s annual daylong communitywide youth conference.

She enjoys softball, volleyball and Bible study.

When she was a 9th and 10th grader, Miss Williams was employed as a waitress at Stella’s Family Restaurant in Troy.

After graduating in 2023, Miss Williams plans to earn a degree in psychology and go into the field of social work.

Miss Warrior Run Alayna Wilkins

Miss Alayna Wilkins is representing Warrior Run High School and her community as a Pennsylvania State Laurel Queen candidate.

She is the daughter of Rachel and Bruce Wilkins of Delaware Township.

All four years of high school, Miss Wilkins was on the distinguished honor roll, played varsity basketball (lettered 3 years) and varsity soccer (lettered 3 years and was on the track team (lettered 2 years).

In 12th grade, Miss Wilkins was the Homecoming Queen, president of the Class of 2022, captain of the varsity basketball and soccer teams and vice president of her school’s chapter of the National Honor Society (member in 11th grade).

She was on student council in 10th, 11th and 12th grades and participated in her school’s National Honor Society Special Education Field Day in 9th, 11th and 12th grades and was chairperson as a senior.

Miss Wilkins sang soprano in the concert choir and was a concession stand volunteer for middle school girls’ basketball in 9th and 10th grades.

At the Community Mennonite Church, she has been an assistant volunteer worship leader for the past two years and a Vacation Bible School leader for the past four years. As a member of the youth group, she went on two mission trips, to Florida as a 9th grader and to Belize the summer before her senior year.

She enjoys playing team sports as well as hiking and other outdoor activities.

Miss Wilkins was employed as a lifeguard at the Exchange Pool in Turbotville in 9th and 10th grades and currently works in customer safety and as a scorekeeper at the Miller Center in Lewisburg.

This fall, Miss Wilkins will attend the honors program at Geneva College in Beaver Falls and major in Communication Disorders and minor in Spanish. She plans to become a bilingual speech language pathologist and would like to continue doing mission work and travel to Spanish-speaking countries.

Miss Wellsboro Regan Regina

Miss Regan Laurel Regina is representing Wellsboro Area High School and her community as a Pennsylvania State Laurel Queen candidate.

She is the daughter of Gretchen Regina and Chad Tennis of Wellsboro and Che Regina of Royersford.

All four years of high school, Miss Regina was on the distinguished honor roll, a member of student council (vice president in 11th grade, president in 12th grade), the Women’s Ensemble and Dickens Choir.

In 10th, 11th and 12th grades, she was a member of the Connect 4 Program and had roles in the high school musicals.

In the 11th and 12th grades, Miss Regina was a color guard majorette and a member of the National Honor Society; in 12th grade was the Wellsboro Alumni Council senior class representative; in 9th and 12th grades was a Salvation Army bell ringer; in 11th grade was a Covid clinic volunteer; and was

Class of 2022 president in 9th grade and vice president in 10th grade.

She enjoys singing, painting, and boating.

Miss Regina worked as a Wellsboro High School crossing guard all four years of high school; at Wellsboro Home Page as a 9th and 10th grader; at Cafe 1905 in Dunham’s Department Store as a barista as a 10th and 11th grader; and at UPMC Wellsboro as a food service attendant for patients as an 11th and 12th grader. This summer she will be working as a full-time babysitter for a family with two children.

This fall, Miss Regina plans to attend Penn State University in State College to pursue a degree in Aerospace Engineering and Physics. Her goal is to work for NASA as an aerospace engineer.

Miss Williamson Sharley Brown

Miss Sharley Anne Brown is representing Williamson Junior/Senior High School and her community as a Pennsylvania State Laurel Queen candidate.

Her guardians are Misty and AJ Brown of Jackson Township.

All four years of high school, Miss Brown was on honor roll and as a 9th, 10th, 11th and 12th grader was awarded the Physical Education Award.

As a 12th grader, she played on the school’s softball team; was a member of the National Honor Society; was the Class of 2022 vice president (treasurer as a 10th grader) and earned the PIAA sportsmanship award.

In her senior year, Miss Brown participated in the Cowanesque Lake clean up, organized a canned food drive, and put together care baskets for local hospitals.

As an 11th grader, Miss Brown won academic awards in psychology and in physics and was on the Prom Committee, and in 10th grade played on the basketball team.

She loves the outdoors and spending time with loved ones.

This fall, Miss Brown plans to attend Mansfield University and pursue a degree in Psychology. Her goal is to become a family counselor.

Miss Williamsport Mia Birch

Miss Mia Isabella Birch is representing Williamsport Area High School and her community as a Pennsylvania State Laurel Queen candidate.

She is the daughter of Michelle Pulizzi of Williamsport and Tony Birch of South Williamsport.

This fall, Miss Birch will be a senior.

All three years of high school, she has sung alto in the school choir and been a member of Student Government in 9th and 10th grades and vice president in 11th grade, helping to plan pep rallies, manage fundraisers, and organize events, such as spirit weeks and student cheer themes for sports.

As an 11th grader, Miss Birch was inducted into the National Honor Society, was the basketball team manager and Club Advisory Board student representative. For the past six years, since she was in 6th grade, she has participated in Relay for Life, helping raise funds for cancer research.

She has studied dance at the Milissa Augustine Dance Academy in Williamsport and enjoys drawing, writing, photography and modeling.

Miss Birch worked at McDonald’s, and most recently at The Potting Bench and Ice Cream Shop in South Williamsport.

After graduation in 2023, Miss Birch plans to attend the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and major in Environmental Science with a minor in Astronomy. Her goal is to be a scientist and work for NASA.

Miss Wyalusing Tiffany Newton

Miss Tiffany Newton is representing Wyalusing Valley Junior/Senior High School and her community as a Pennsylvania State Laurel Queen candidate.

She is the daughter of Laurie and Rick Newton of Terry Township.

All four years of high school, Miss Newton was on high honor roll; a football cheerleader (captain, 12th grade), a four-year letterman and four-time qualifier for the All-American Cheer Team; a member of the Future Business Leaders of America (president as a 12th grader); sang in the school chorus; and participated each year in her school’s American Red Cross blood drive, the Wyalusing Carnival and People Helping People.

In 12th grade, Miss Newton was selected Homecoming Queen, Prom Queen, represented her school in the Bradford-Sullivan Counties Outstanding Young Woman Program and participated in County Chorus.

She competed in public speaking regional competitions, winning first place for public speaking in 12th grade; second place for impromptu speaking in 11th grade; and second place for introductory public speaking in 10th grade. In 11th grade she placed tenth in the state for impromptu speaking.

Miss Newton volunteered for Christmas for Kids and at the CHOP Food Pantry as an 11th and 12th grader.

Her hobbies include playing piano and singing.

In 11th grade from August of 2020 to February of 2021, she worked at Subway and from February of 2021 to the present at Ace Hardware.

This fall, Miss Newton plans to attend Millersville University to earn a B.A. and a Master’s degree in Psychology and Business Administration. Her goal is to earn a doctorate degree in psychology and become a licensed psychologist.