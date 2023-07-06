Four hundred alumni, seniors, retired educators and guests attended the 146th Wellsboro High School Alumni Banquet on May 27 held in the Wellsboro High School. The Wellsboro High School Alumni Association was formed in 1876. Anniversary classes meeting this year included all classes ending in 3 and 8.
Class of 1953 – Verna Vanorder Gleason, Middlebury; Suzanne Unangst Thomas, Mansfield; Kate Mahosky Wilcox, Westfield; Claire Cranmer Hair, Cal-Nev-Ari, Nev.; Marjorie Wilcox Young, Temple; Diana Willsinson Buck, Wellsboro
Class of 1958 — Charles Wilson JR, Chattanooga, Tenn.; Diann Decamp, Wellsboro; Betty Baumann Rhone, Williamsport; Dale Watkins, Philadelphia; Mike Patterson, Buffalo, N.Y.; Oscar Gile, Ithaca, N.Y.; Ellen Butler Kearns, Bordentown, N.Y.; Frank Willard, Wellsboro; Richard Murtland, Naples, Fla.; Richard Maynard, Kingston, Tenn.
Class of 1963 – Delores Bowen Paxson, Wellsboro; Art Bush, Greenwood, S.C.; Tom Churchill, Sugar Hill, Ga.; Paula Cramer Kress, Penfield, N.Y.; Ed Dean, Fort Mill, S.C.; Bill Gee, Farmington, N.Y.; Maggie Hastings, Wellsboro; Jens Jorgensen, Volant; Don Knaus, Wellsboro; Marilyn Taynton Messner, Temple; Mary Lou Monks Brooks, Wellsboro; Darlene Nash Warriner, Wellsboro; Vaudine Perry McMichael, Wellsboro; Terry Smith, New York, N.Y.; Don, Warren, Middlebury Center; Margaret Hastings, Wellsboro; Peggy Ranch Westmoroland, Seneca, S.C.; Patricia Jackson Merkel, Mechanicsville, Md.; Joan Day Raymont, Louisville, Ky.; Sherry Fillmore Fisher, Wellsboro; Sharon Weller Valyear-Gray, Stafford, N.Y.; Darlene Miller Shuey, Middlebury Center; Carol Peake Fumer, Serema Park, Md.
Class of 1968 – Calvin Simonds, Wellsboro; Phyllis Wagner Bliss, Wellsboro; Roxanne Smith, State College; Iola Avery Baker, Wellsboro; Claudia Copley Root, Wellsboro; Frank Cuda, Levittown; Tom VanOrder, Farmington, N.Y.; Gladys Haddis Uber, Pennsdale; Cecilia Tarzowicz Tokarz, Mansfield; Dale Goodreau, Ocean City, N.J.; Mike Janeski, Rock Hill, S.C.; Ed Gamble, Wellsboro; George Gamble, Wellsboro; Terry Butler, Granville Summit; Susan Wilcox Sweet, Wellsboro; Cynthia Starks Rice, Wellsboro; Susan Kolb Shellman, Carol Cochran Yagle, Danville; Susan Carleton Cimino, Kulpmont; Betty Putman Smith, Wellsboro; Joan Obourn Zuchowski, Wellsboro; Ron Goodwin, Binghamton, N.Y.; Frances Mattison Vetter, Wellsboro; Joe Powell, Wellsboro
Class of 1973 – Mike Hotchkiss, Louden, Tenn.; Judy Smith Smithgall, Wellsboro; Patty Huck Dillman, Sabinsville; Dorothy Hemenway Carter, Martinsville, Va.; Steve Banik, Wellsboro; Curt Kilburn, Rittsboro, N.C.; Stephen Vanorder, Mansfield; Kathleen Davis Robinson, Baltimore, Md.; Adrienne Kantz, Canandaigua, N.Y.; James Keck, Lake Wales, Fla.; Sally Eichorn Hill, Bonita Springs, Fla.; Linda Spink West, Wellsboro; Scott Mosher, Auroroa, Colo.; Mary Barnish Anderegg, Wellsboro; Carol Myers Cecclione, Wellsboro; Dave Shellman, New Cumberland; Barb Lawton Miller, Wellsboro; Dan Miller, Wellsboro; Nora Gross Kreiser, Lebanon; Cindy Beauter McMaster, Pittsburgh; Curt Kerrick, Monrovir, Calif.; Ed Owlett, Wellsboro; Susan Saturn Heath, Dallas; Pat Mathis Doogherty, Pittsburgh; Chris Doser Howe, Wellsboro; Thomas Walrath, Wellsboro; Mary Kay O’Rourke Clark, Wellsboro; Rex Fuller, Middlebury; Judy Bliss Ramos, Niles Valley; Michael Kane, Bloomsburg; David Fisher, Edgewater Park, N.J.; Ellen Hemingway Kendzierski, Gloucester, Va.; Bill Tower, Wellsboro; Al Mensch, Pinellas Park, Fla.; Dorine Montgomery Sergeant, Malta, N.Y.; Randy Emery, Wellsboro; Susan Cobb Gallagher, Conifer, Colo.; Terry Bryant, Wellsboro; Dale Mattison, Tioga; Peggy Wilston Mahosky, Wellsboro; Charley, Davis, Murphy, N.C.; Barry Hughes, Wellsboro; Angela Lenington, York Haven; David Mead, Wellsboro; John Weaver, Wellsboro; Julie Kuniholm Weaver, Wellsboro; Cheryl Tubbs Fuller, Middlebury Center; Brian Fuller, Middlebury Center; Charlies Borden, Wellsboro; Tatiana Sneshkoff Finch, Wellsboro; Pam Reese Coolidge, Wellsboro; Dale Boyce, Wellsboro; David West, Wellsboro
Class of 1978 – LuAnn Peterson Hetherington, Harrisburg; Amy Shelton Newman, Norwich, Conn.; Tammy Bryant Mattison, Tioga; John Henneman, Cable, Ohio.; Sandy Vancise, Learenworth, La.; Carol Hemingway Button, Tioga; Vincent Driebelbies, Wellsboro; Theresa Hewitt, Westord, Vt.; Robert Bair, Wellsboro; Rodney Beard, Wellsboro; Cathy Cressman, Elmira, N.Y.; Sandy Vaugn Mead, Middlebury Center; Allen Herman, Ocean Springs, Miss.; Steve Thornton, Gilbertsville; Lorraine Gridley Wallih, Double Springs, Ala.; Scott Young, Wellsboro; Sally Sweet Cooney, Athens; Randy Weimar, New Milford, Conn.; Kevin Henry, Fort Henry, Texas; Geneva Wagner Szafran, Bradford; Joel Downey, Kokomo, Ind.; Bill Bower, New Paltz, N.Y.
Class of 1983 – Mary Kay Knowlton Gee, Wellsboro, Debbie McMichael, Harrisburg; Joyce Irwin Watson, Wellsboro; Joanie Weeks Jones, Albertville, Ala.; Raymond Witherow, Wellsboro; Lori Olshevski Makos, Wellsboro; Melissa Staff Gargani, Bethel Park; Caitlin Mullen, Marion State, Md.; Lorrie Butler Cummings, Morris Run; Martin Bonk, Charlotte, N.C.; Brenda Jessup Yonkin, Mill Hall; Tonya Goff Huck, Wellsboro; Bob Bannon, Camp Hill; Monica Vincent Leisey, Salem, Mass.; Ken Leisey, Salem, Mass.; Tom Hemenway, Wellsboro; Ryane Rumsey, Osceola; Doug Ballene Motley, E. Lansing, Mich.; Brad Serva, Elmira, N.Y.; Tony Driebelbies, Frederick, Md.; Ken Gfroerer, Ohiopyle; Tina Colton, Wellsboro; Bill Colton, Wellsboro; Roger Hurd, Tioga
Class of 1988 – Jeffrey Mosher, Dansville, Mich.; Laurie Kerr, Williamsport; Jamie Barnes, Mansfield; Russell Root, Wellsboro; Michele Johnston Davis, Millerton; Bobbi Jean Drake Kilmer, Youngsville, N.C.; Missy Locke Knouse, Fishers, Ind.; Ellen Dunham Bryant, Wellsboro
Class of 1993 – Simon Shaw, Wellsboro; Joseph Button, Wellsboro; Melissa Davis Nelson, Ewing, N.J.; Lesley Andrews Thompson, Dryden, N.Y.; Daren Gee, Norwalk, Ohio
Class of 1998 – Amy Coolidge Wood, Wellsboro; Sarah Smith Vickery, Wellsboro; Kevin Witmer, Wellsboro; Steve Champaign, Wellsboro; Joyce Brown Butler, Tioga; Beth Davis Holden, Hannibal, N.Y.; Josh Zimmerman, Palmyra; Travis Getty, Mechanicsburg; Adam Gruzlewski, Halifax; Chris Fuller, Hughesville; Ryan Nowak, Wellsboro; Nik Sneshkoff, Wellsboro; Heather White Dehaven, Wellsboro; Jessica Fields Sweet, Wellsboro; Angela Vanbergen Walter, Point Pleasant; Keith Clark, Corning, N.Y.; Sanbee Blair Coolidge, Philadelphia; Maxine Johnson Blanck, Green Lane; Mark Jones, Wellsboro
Class of 2003 – Kristen West Rendos, Wellsboro; Rachael Prosseda, Bethlehem; Marc Rice, Wellsboro; Emily D’ulisse, Philadelphia; David Ruvarac, Berwick; Weston Bly, Middletown; Jamie Miller, Chelsie Coolidge Martin, Wellsboro; Morgan Janeski Shaffer, Wellsboro; Blake Ingerick, Wellsboro; Dustin Dennis, Barrackville, W.Va.
Class of 2008 – Sarah Bull, Vestal, N.Y.
Class of 2013 – Tawny Amarosa Austin, Auburndale, Fla.; Summer Camacho Smith, Montoursville; Lashanda Moyer Greene, Wellsboro; Michaela Haynes Hemenway, Wellsboro; Bryan Hemenway, Wellsboro; Daniel Smith, Montoursville; Meghan Lassier, Carolina Beach, N.C.; Devyn Post, Wellsboro; Drew Patrick, Blossburg
Class of 2018 – Maxwell Johnson, Wellsboro; Brendan Janeski, Wellsboro; Rebecca Janelli, Wellsboro
Class of 2023 – Mikaella Posada, Wellsboro; Hayne Webster, Wellsboro; Noah Vickery, Wellsboro; Katherine Decamp, Wellsboro; Logan Davis, Wellsboro; Alyssa Bisbing, Wellsboro; Charlie Stephens, Wellsboro; Ella Reifer, Wellsboro; Madeline Gage, Wellsboro; Aden Tom, Wellsboro; Wyatt Gastrock, Wellsboro; Alyssa, Trammell, Wellsboro
Retired Teachers – Bonnie Stanley, Wellsboro; Anne McNaight, Wellsboro; Jackie Droleski, Elmira, N.Y.; Paul Mitchell, Wellsboro; Bev McKnight, Wellsboro; Betty Keeney, Mansfield; Bonnie Hall, Mansfield; Joe Davis, Wellsboro; Shalane Gee, Wellsboro; Tom Wierbowski, Mansfield; JoAnne Sayre, Harrisburg; Chris Reese, Wellsboro; Barb Gfoerer, Wellsboro; Anna Miller, Wellsboro; John Weaver, Wellsboro; Ernie Coder, Wellsboro