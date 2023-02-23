Talia Crocco, 18, a senior at Wellsboro High School, has been named the Young Woman of the Month for February by the Wellsboro Business & Professional Women’s Club.
Talia is the daughter of Julie and Scott Crocco of Wellsboro. She is enrolled in the physician assistant program.
In school, Talia is a member of the track team, participates in school plays, student council, Connectors and historian of the National Honor Society. She is a member of the Dickens and women’s choirs.
Outside of school, Talia enjoys running, reading and music.
She plans to attend a four-year college after graduation.