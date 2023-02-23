Today

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Slight chance of a shower late. Low 29F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Slight chance of a shower late. Low 29F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.

Tomorrow

Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later in the day. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 31F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph.